Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received a signed letter of intent ("LOI") from a potential project financier expressing strong interest in considering the arrangement, structuring, and syndication covering the financing for Homerun's Solar Glass Project in Bahia, Brazil.

The facility in discussion contemplates a loan tenor of up to 14 years starting from the commissioning date and enables lenders to provide long-term financing aligned with the project life cycle at very competitive pricing. The final commitment will be subject to detailed due diligence, and approvals from certain credit committees. In accordance with confidentiality agreements and for competitive reasons, the identity of this interested party will remain undisclosed at this time.

The Company expects that the contemplated export credit facility, if ultimately completed, would align with the equipment package component of the Company's bankable feasibility study for the Solar Glass Project, which has been preliminarily estimated at approximately €170 million within a total forecast capital cost of nearly US$400 million. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be reached on the terms contemplated, or at all.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented: "This letter of intent from a leading European project finance bank is a strong validation of the work we have done to structure the Solar Glass Project as a bankable asset. We are honoured by this indication of interest and encouraged by the calibre of institutions now engaging with us as we advance project financing toward completion."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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Source: Homerun Resources Inc.