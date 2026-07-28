EQS-News: VPR Brands, LP / Key word(s): Financial

VPR Brands Formalizes VPR Ventures to Pursue New Intellectual Property, Brands and Strategically Aligned Businesses



28.07.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

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Initiative Builds on VPR's Dissim and CartDub Transactions and Creates a Formal Channel for Customers, Licensees, Inventors and Product Companies to Present Opportunities FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - July 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB) ("VPR" or the "Company"), a technology, intellectual-property and consumer-products company, today announced the formalization of VPR Ventures, an internal strategic initiative of VPR Brands, LP. VPR Ventures is not a separate legal entity or investment fund. It is a framework for selectively allocating available capital toward new intellectual property, brands, products and strategically aligned businesses, while providing a channel for customers, licensees, inventors and companies with proprietary products or technologies to present potential opportunities to VPR. Building on an Existing VPR Strategy VPR Ventures formalizes and expands a model reflected in VPR's 2021 acquisition of the Dissim lighter brand and related intellectual property and its 2023 acquisition of the CartDub trademark and patent-pending technology. Both transactions combined intellectual property, brand development, product commercialization and an ongoing relationship with the originating inventor. The initiative builds on capabilities VPR already operates, including intellectual-property development, licensing and monetization; commercialization in regulated and specialty consumer markets; brand development; and specialty-retail distribution relationships. "VPR Ventures formalizes a strategy that has developed through transactions such as Dissim and CartDub and through ideas historically presented by customers, inventors, licensees and business owners," said Kevin Frija, Chief Executive Officer of VPR Brands. "It gives us a structured process for determining whether intellectual property, products, operating businesses and VPR's commercial capabilities can reinforce one another and create long-term value." Capital Allocation and Transaction Structures VPR may evaluate opportunities using available corporate capital, including operating cash flow, intellectual-property licensing and enforcement income, commercialization proceeds and other available resources. No fixed source or percentage of capital is dedicated to VPR Ventures; each opportunity will be assessed against VPR's operating requirements, liquidity, capital priorities and anticipated risk-adjusted returns. Depending on the opportunity, VPR may consider intellectual-property licensing, acquisition or development; secured trade credit and consulting support for established customers; warrants, minority equity or profit participation; distribution, commercialization or product-development arrangements; and selective strategic acquisitions. "We intend to use value and cash flow generated across VPR's business to build the next generation of intellectual-property and strategic assets," Frija said. "VPR Ventures also gives companies and inventors a point of entry when their intellectual property, products or business ideas may benefit from capital, licensing, distribution or commercialization support." Potential Opportunities Existing customers seeking growth capacity, expanded trade credit or strategic support;

Current or prospective licensees interested in broader commercial relationships;

Inventors and patent owners seeking development, licensing or monetization partners;

Companies with proprietary technologies, products, brands or differentiated business models; and

Product companies and businesses related to VPR's existing or future intellectual-property interests. VPR will evaluate each opportunity independently based on factors such as financial condition, management, intellectual-property position, strategic fit, legal and regulatory considerations, distribution potential, downside protection and long-term value creation. Intellectual Property and Commercial Ecosystem VPR Ventures will support the Company's strategy of identifying emerging product and technology categories in which VPR may selectively develop, acquire or commercialize intellectual property. The Company expects to focus principally on opportunities within or adjacent to its customer, licensee and distribution ecosystem, particularly where VPR has relevant market knowledge, distribution access, intellectual-property experience or strategic capabilities. VPR does not assume that any particular product, manufacturer or market will become a category leader. How to Contact VPR Ventures VPR invites customers, licensees, inventors, intellectual-property owners, product developers and companies with proprietary technologies, products or differentiated business strategies to submit a brief, non-confidential overview of a potential opportunity to: https://vprbrands.com/vpr-ventures/ Attn: Business Development: Confidential or proprietary technical information should not be submitted unless VPR first agrees in writing to receive it under an appropriate confidentiality arrangement. Unsolicited submissions are received on a non-confidential basis. VPR may independently develop, acquire or evaluate similar products, technologies, businesses or intellectual property without obligation to the submitting party. A submission creates no confidentiality obligation, fiduciary duty, agency relationship or commitment by VPR to review, respond to or pursue a transaction. Focus and Discipline VPR Ventures is not intended to pursue unrelated passive investments or transform VPR into a conventional lender, venture-capital firm or investment company. Opportunities will remain subject to VPR's existing approval processes and applicable financial, legal, intellectual-property, tax, accounting, regulatory and operational review. The initiative does not change VPR's core business, which remains focused on consumer-product commercialization, distribution, strategic relationships and intellectual-property development, licensing, enforcement and monetization. About VPR Brands, LP VPR Brands, LP is a technology, intellectual-property and consumer-products company engaged in intellectual-property development and monetization, product commercialization, licensing, brand development and distribution. The Company's common units are quoted on the OTCQB market under the symbol VPRB. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding VPR Ventures; the allocation of available capital; the opportunities and transaction structures VPR may consider; potential investments, acquisitions, licensing arrangements or commercial relationships; and the development, acquisition, protection or commercialization of intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including whether an opportunity results in a completed transaction; the outcome of financial, legal, lien, intellectual-property, tax, accounting, operational and regulatory review; counterparty performance and creditworthiness; the value and enforceability of intellectual property, warrants, equity interests and participation rights; VPR's liquidity, operating requirements and capital priorities; changes in laws, regulations, technologies and market conditions; market acceptance of emerging products or categories; and VPR's ability to identify, develop, acquire, protect, license and commercialize intellectual property. Words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "potential," "evaluate" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. VPR undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investor and Media Contact VPR Brands, LP - Kevin Frija, Chief Executive Officer - IR@vprbrands.com

News Source: VPR Brands, LP





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