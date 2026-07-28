GAXOS.AI INC.: Gaxos Sharpens Focus to Accelerate Growth Across Revenue-Generating AI and Health and Wellness Platforms

Gaming divestiture strengthens operating strategy around commercial traction and customer acquisition efficiency.

Q1 revenue increases to $1.81 million.

Roseland, NJ, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: GXAI), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today outlined its post-divestiture operating strategy following the completed sale of its gaming assets.

The Company intends to concentrate its operating resources on businesses that have demonstrated commercial traction, principally its portfolio of consumer and enterprise AI applications from Gaxos Labs and RNK Health's personalized health and wellness products.

The strategic realignment follows a period of significant revenue growth for Gaxos. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company generated approximately $1.81 million in revenue, compared with approximately $24,000 during the first quarter of 2025. Revenue included approximately $1.25 million from RNK Health and approximately $563,000 from subscriptions to Gaxos Labs applications.

"The gaming divestiture marks an important transition from portfolio expansion to focused execution," said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of Gaxos. "Our priorities are straightforward: grow recurring and repeat revenue, improve the efficiency of customer acquisition, exercise discipline in deploying capital and provide shareholders with clearer messaging."

Focused Operating Priorities

Following the divestiture, Gaxos intends to prioritize four areas:

Scaling revenue-generating platforms. The Company plans to direct resources toward businesses and applications that demonstrate customer demand, repeat usage and the potential for scalable economics.

The Company plans to direct resources toward businesses and applications that demonstrate customer demand, repeat usage and the potential for scalable economics. Improving customer-acquisition efficiency. Management intends to evaluate marketing investments based on customer retention, repeat purchases, revenue contribution and acquisition payback.

Management intends to evaluate marketing investments based on customer retention, repeat purchases, revenue contribution and acquisition payback. Advancing commercially oriented AI products. Gaxos Labs will continue developing consumer and enterprise applications, including its AWS-supported AI sales coaching platform and its portfolio of subscription-based content, productivity and creative tools.

Gaxos Labs will continue developing consumer and enterprise applications, including its AWS-supported AI sales coaching platform and its portfolio of subscription-based content, productivity and creative tools. Maintaining disciplined capital allocation. The Company expects to evaluate operating initiatives and strategic investments based on their potential to produce measurable commercial progress and long-term shareholder value.

Gaxos Labs develops and launches AI-powered applications across content creation, productivity and enterprise markets. Its existing applications include Art-Gen, UnGPT, and BiblePray. The division is also developing an AI-powered sales coaching platform designed to incorporate real-time call transcription, automated coaching intelligence and post-call analytics. For more information, please visit Gaxos Labs.

RNK Health, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gaxos, generates revenue through the sale of personalized weight loss, longevity, and performance treatments. RNK provides non-clinical services that support the delivery of patient health and wellness services through its medical and fulfillment partners. For more information, please visit RNK Health.

In addition to its core operating businesses, Gaxos maintains strategic exposure to the defense-technology market through its 19.99% ownership interest in America First Defense.AI LLC. The Company intends to report developments involving America First Defense separately from the operating performance of Gaxos' consolidated businesses, providing investors with greater clarity regarding the respective contributions of operating platforms and strategic investments. For more information, please visit America First Defense.

Gaming Divestiture

As previously announced, Gaxos completed the sale of substantially all of its gaming assets, including its portfolio of mobile games and Gaxos Gaming Labs, to Game Foundry AI. Gaxos received 2.2 million shares of Game Foundry AI common stock, with estimated aggregate consideration of approximately $1.76 million at the time of the transaction.

The divestiture allows Gaxos to retain potential participation in the future value of the transferred gaming assets through its ownership interest in Game Foundry AI while concentrating its internal resources on its remaining revenue-generating businesses.

"This realignment is about focus, accountability and execution," Vadim Mats continued. "We have established meaningful early revenue across our health and AI-application businesses. Our next objective is to convert that traction into increasingly efficient, durable growth. We believe a more focused operating structure will allow management to allocate capital more effectively, evaluate performance more clearly and communicate our progress to shareholders with greater precision."

Enhanced Investor Reporting

As its operating businesses develop, Gaxos intends to expand its investor communications in the future to include additional performance indicators where appropriate and reliably measurable. These may include activity, metrics, and other measures management uses to assess operating performance.

The Company expects to provide further information regarding the progress of its focused operating strategy in connection with its future financial results and corporate updates.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: GXAI) develops artificial intelligence applications designed to address opportunities across consumer, enterprise and health-related markets. The Company's operations include Gaxos Labs, which develops and commercializes AI-powered applications, and RNK Health, a majority-owned subsidiary offering personalized weight loss, longevity, and performance treatments. Gaxos also holds a strategic minority investment in America First Defense.AI, a defense-technology company developing next-generation counter-UAS and robotic platforms.

For more information, visit Gaxos.AI. You can also follow Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "should", "may", and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

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