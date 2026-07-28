Three New Directors Elected to the Board of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Appointments Strengthen Governance as Company Advances Canton Network Strategy

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNTN) ("Canton Strategic Holdings" or the "Company") the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin ("$CC") to support the Canton Network's ability to digitize traditional financial markets, today announced that Sean Galvin, Pamela L. Carter, and Rishi Nangalia were elected as directors of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 13, 2026, following the Company's Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Together, the new Directors bring deep experience across financial markets, public company governance, and technology. Mr. Galvin, Ms. Carter, and Mr. Nangalia succeed departing Directors Sireesh Appajosyula, Vincent LoPriore, and Gary Stetz, who opted not to stand for re-election in the nomination process. The three new Directors join those re-elected at the Company's Annual Shareholder Meeting: Mark Wendland, Clay Kahler, Jill E. Sommers, and William Wiley.

"We are pleased to benefit from the collective expertise of Mr. Galvin, Ms. Carter, and Mr. Nangalia as we advance our Canton Network strategy," said Mark Wendland, Chairman and CEO of Canton Strategic Holdings. "Their thoughtful approach to governance and deep experience leading companies across capital markets and technology will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operating business in support of the Canton Network."

Mr. Galvin brings more than 35 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant across accounting and financial services, having most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer of Nearwater Capital Management. Prior to that, Mr. Galvin held senior finance roles including Chief Financial Officer at Virtu Financial Inc. and Chief Accounting Officer of BGC Partners, Inc. As Audit Chair, Mr. Galvin will contribute his capital markets expertise and financial and operational leadership to the Board.

A former corporate executive and state attorney general, Ms. Carter has extensive leadership, legal, and public-company governance experience that will strengthen the Company's Board. Ms. Carter spent nearly two decades at Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, in executive positions including Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary and President of two business units. Ms. Carter has since served on the boards of several public companies, including Enbridge Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., and CSX Corporation. Ms. Carter brings significant executive experience and legal expertise as well as a strong track record of board service across multiple public companies.

Mr. Nangalia is Co-founder and Managing Partner of OPCO Advisory Inc. and previously founded and led REDI Technologies, an electronic trading software company acquired by Thomson Reuters. As a founder and chief executive, he brings extensive experience building and scaling financial technology businesses, driving innovation in capital markets, and leading teams across the investment banking and trading sector. In addition, Mr. Nangalia has experience serving on multiple company boards.

The election of these new Directors further strengthens the Board as Canton Strategic Holdings advances its digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Canton Network. In addition to driving value through acquiring $CC, operating as a Super Validator, and supporting infrastructure providers through its locking service, the Company intends to support Canton Network applications that accelerate institutional adoption.

About Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTN), is the first publicly traded company to leverage Canton Coin and support the Canton Network to advance institutional blockchain adoption and the digitization of financial markets. In addition to its operating business that drives value through activities on the Canton Network, the Company is a strategic investor in the Canton ecosystem. For more information, visit www.cantonstrategic.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, those regarding management expectations, strategy execution, market conditions, and the Company's involvement with the Canton Network. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information regarding factors that may affect the Company's prospects is included in its annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Canton is a registered trademark of Digital Asset (Switzerland) GmbH. Digital Asset is not affiliated with, and has not sponsored or endorsed, the operations of Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

Media:

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

X: @CantonStrategic

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/CantonStrategicHoldings

Website: www.cantonstrategic.com

SOURCE Canton Strategic Holdings, Inc.