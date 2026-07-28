Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: NYSE Wired Brings AI Leaders to Silicon Valley

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 28th

  • Investors are tracking new developments across earnings, the economy, and the conflict in the Middle East.
    • Approximately two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady when the Fed announces its decision on Wednesday.
    • ICE Brent Crude Oil slid below $90 a barrel after a pause in fighting over the weekend.
  • The Third Annual NYSE Wired Silicon Valley Robotics and AI Infrastructure Leaders event commences this evening in Menlo Park, California.
  • BRINC Founder + CEO Blake Resnick will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's latest milestone.
    • The tech public safety startup raised $125 million in new funding.
    • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) led the latest round, with Figma (NYSE: FIG) CEO Dylan Field participating as well.
    • Sam Altman is among notable backers of the company.

Opening Bell
EagleRock (NYSE: EROK) celebrates their IPO

Closing Bell
Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE: TCBX) celebrates its listing on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-nyse-wired-brings-ai-leaders-to-silicon-valley-302836514.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.