Treasury Intelligence Solutions: TIS, EuroFinance Study Finds Corporate Treasurers Actively Evaluating AI, But Hesitant to Adopt It

The EuroFinance Deep Dive, supported by Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), interviewed and surveyed corporate treasury leaders, finding that while they see AI as a powerful tool for cash forecasting, multiple concerns are deterring them from adopting it - for now.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a best-in-class solution for payments and cash management, partnered with the research and trade association EuroFinance, in a research initiative that discovered nearly half of leading corporate finance teams are considering the use of artificial intelligence in cash forecasting - but just as many are holding off because of concerns over the technology.

The EuroFinance Deep Dive, AI in Treasury: Accuracy, Intelligence and the Future of Cash Forecasting, brings together proprietary research, survey data, and perspectives from treasury leaders at Microsoft, Siemens Energy and other companies to assess where AI is creating value and where adoption remains constrained.

One key survey finding: 46% of corporate treasurers and treasury teams are actively evaluating AI solutions, more than any other new technology. Yet 47% of treasurers said that though they are aware of the AI use case in cash forecasting, they have no immediate plans to adopt it.

Charles Bennett, chief product officer at TIS, said that demonstrates the complexity of the challenge that treasurers face in adopting AI.

"At TIS, we see AI as a powerful lens that exposes weaknesses in data quality and forecasting assumptions that traditional models quietly tolerate," Bennett said. "More than half of treasurers identify data quality as the biggest drag on cash forecast accuracy. AI surfaces it faster and more clearly, forcing organizations to confront root causes rather than work around them."

Despite that realization, treasurers are hesitant to adopt AI tools, because of poor data foundations, difficulties integrating legacy systems, and distrust of AI-generated outputs. That makes it essential to ensure data quality and to develop a deep understanding of how AI models function, Bennett said.

Siemens Energy has begun using machine learning and AI in cash forecasting. Robert McAnally, senior vice president and head of treasury and corporate finance, agreed that the ability to trust AI outputs depends on knowing how they are generated. "You cannot ignore the data and assumptions behind AI-driven models," he said.

That becomes especially important in times of geopolitical change and volatility, trusting AI outputs depends on understanding the underlying macroeconomic drivers influencing results.

Heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility posed a particular challenge for cash forecasting for Abu Dhabi Ports, and exposed the vulnerabilities of traditional forecasting models, according to Director of Treasury Khaloud Alhammadi.

"Traditional models relied on historical data, stable customer behavior and predictable payment terms," she said. "When those assumptions were no longer on hold, accuracy dropped quickly, even if the underlying technology was good."

Leveraging AI solutions "was not a silver bullet," Alhammadi said, but identified deficiencies in data, governance and forecasting assumptions. AI proved most useful as a decision-support tool, sharpening command over short-term and medium-term cash flows, working capital and liquidity buffers.

The EuroFinance research also includes perspectives from senior treasury leaders at Creative Artists Agency, Ultragenyx, and Cloud Software Group. Their insights carry a consistent message: AI can help treasury teams interpret patterns, challenge assumptions, and respond faster in volatile environments, but human judgment remains central when forecasts inform funding, liquidity, capital allocation, and risk decisions.

"AI should augment the treasurer's expertise, not replace it," TIS' Bennett said. "The treasurers who will lead in the years ahead are those who treat AI as a catalyst for better decision-making, and not merely as a tool for reducing manual work."

Among other key findings of the EuroFinance survey of treasury leaders:

38% said the most suitable use case for AI is cash flow forecasting.

16% said AI would be "mission-critical" to their processes in the next 24 months, while 43% said AI would be "important but complimentary."

Only 4% said AI processes were already in production, while 7% said they were not considering AI at all.

For CFOs and treasury leaders, the overall implications of the research initiative are significant: For the near future, AI will augment rather than replace forecasting processes, but as organizations strengthen data foundations and governance frameworks, AI's forecasting capabilities could shift from incremental efficiency gains to genuine competitive differentiation.

TIS supported the EuroFinance research initiative to help advance the treasury community's understanding of AI in practical, operational terms. The company's platform connects enterprise payments, cash management, forecasting, bank connectivity, fraud prevention, and compliance workflows across complex global environments. TIS supports more than 300 B2B clients, 39,000 active users, 150 countries, 11,000 bank connect options, and $2.9 trillion in annual payment volume.

The TIS/EuroFinance DeepDive "AI in Treasury: Accuracy, intelligence and the future of cash forecasting" is available to download. To learn more about TIS' solutions for global payments and cash management, visit tispayments.com.

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments.

Contact:

Blair Romain

blair.romain@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tis-eurofinance-study-finds-corporate-treasurers-actively-evaluat-1185765