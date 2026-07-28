Orion Financial Enters Mississippi with First Branch in Southaven

Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for August 3

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Orion Financial today announced its expansion into Mississippi with the groundbreaking of its first branch in the state. The ceremony will take place Monday, August 3, at 10:00 a.m. at 6205 Getwell Road, Southaven, Mississippi, marking a significant milestone in the organization's continued growth throughout the Mid-South.

Located in one of the fastest-growing counties in the region, the new Southaven banking center reflects Orion Financial's commitment to bringing innovative financial solutions and exceptional, relationship-focused service to the residents and businesses of North Mississippi. The full-service location will offer Orion's comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services, including competitive checking and savings accounts, mortgage and consumer lending, home equity solutions, business banking and an industry-leading digital banking experience. Whether purchasing a first home, growing a business, planning for retirement, or saving for the future, members will have access to local financial experts dedicated to helping them achieve their biggest financial goals and life dreams.

"Opening our first Mississippi branch is an exciting milestone for Orion Financial and a reflection of our commitment to serving the growing communities of the Mid-South," said Ashley McDurmon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Financial. "DeSoto County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the region, and we are excited to bring our personalized service, innovative technology, and comprehensive financial solutions to the families and businesses who call this community home. We look forward to becoming an active community partner and helping our members build brighter financial futures for generations to come."

Designed with both convenience and connection in mind, the Southaven financial center will blend modern banking technology with personalized, face-to-face service, creating an experience that reflects Orion Financial's longstanding commitment to putting people first.

Groundbreaking Ceremony:

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: 6205 Getwell Road, Southaven, MS 38672

The Southaven branch is expected to open in 2027 and represents Orion Financial's continued investment in the economic growth and vitality of the Mid-South. As Orion expands into Mississippi, the organization remains committed to delivering exceptional financial solutions, strengthening local communities, and empowering members to achieve financial independence.

Media Contact:

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.

Chief Marketing Officer

media@orionfcu.com

901.385.5200

About Orion Financial

Founded in 1957 in Memphis, Orion Financial is the largest credit union in the Mid-South, serving 70,000 members with over $1.2 billion in assets. Orion Financial is a lifelong partner supporting customers toward financial independence, security, and growth with banking options in consumer and small business, as well as commercial real estate lending. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion Financial's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere on our website or our banking app. Orion Financial is an equal housing lender and insured by the NCUA.

SOURCE: Orion Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/orion-financial-enters-mississippi-with-first-branch-in-southaven-1195329