HEAL 2026 Brings National Wound Care Conference to Louisville, Showcasing Hands-On Education, Clinical Innovation, and Interdisciplinary Collaboration

NAWCO's annual conference will unite healthcare professionals from across the country for immersive education designed to improve patient outcomes in wound care and related specialties.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Healthcare professionals from across the United States will gather in Louisville this September as the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO) presents HEAL 2026, a national interdisciplinary conference focused on advancing wound care, ostomy management, lower extremity preservation, pressure injury prevention, and related specialties through evidence-based education, hands-on learning, and clinical innovation.

Taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, HEAL has become a premier educational destination for clinicians seeking practical knowledge, emerging technologies, and collaborative learning experiences that can be immediately applied to improve patient care.

Unlike many healthcare conferences that rely primarily on lecture-based education, HEAL emphasizes interactive learning through hands-on workshops, live demonstrations, expert-led educational sessions, and direct access to industry innovators developing the next generation of wound care products and technologies.

"HEAL was built on the belief that the best education is practical, collaborative, and immediately applicable," said Cindy Broadus, Executive Director for NAWCO. "Our goal is for every attendee to leave with new knowledge, stronger professional connections, and evidence-based strategies they can begin using with patients as soon as they return to their practice."

Advancing Wound Care Through Education

As chronic wounds and complex patient populations continue to challenge healthcare systems nationwide, access to high-quality continuing education has never been more important.

HEAL addresses that need by bringing together nationally recognized clinicians, educators, researchers, and industry leaders to share best practices, emerging research, and innovative approaches to wound care and related specialties.

Educational programming will include topics such as:

Advanced wound assessment and management

Pressure injury prevention and treatment

Ostomy management

Lower extremity preservation

Infection prevention

Skin health and integrity

Emerging technologies and evidence-based products

Interdisciplinary approaches to patient care

Leadership and professional development

Attendees will earn valuable continuing education while gaining practical skills that can improve outcomes across a variety of healthcare settings.

Designed for the Entire Healthcare Team

HEAL is intentionally designed as an interdisciplinary conference, bringing together professionals from multiple clinical specialties who share a common goal of improving patient outcomes.

By bringing multiple disciplines together, HEAL fosters collaboration and encourages the exchange of ideas that ultimately benefit patients across the continuum of care.

Innovation Beyond the Classroom

Education extends well beyond the lecture hall at HEAL.

Attendees will experience an interactive exhibit hall featuring leading healthcare companies showcasing the latest advancements in wound care products, medical technologies, support surfaces, compression therapy, dressings, diagnostics, and patient care solutions.

The conference also features networking events, hands-on learning opportunities, product demonstrations, and interactive experiences that encourage collaboration between clinicians, educators, and industry partners.

Hosted by NAWCO

HEAL is presented by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO), a nationally recognized certification organization dedicated to advancing healthcare through accredited certification programs, continuing education, and professional development.

NAWCO certifications recognize competency across wound care and related specialties while supporting healthcare professionals committed to delivering high-quality, evidence-based patient care.

Registration Now Open

Registration for HEAL 2026 is now open.

Healthcare professionals interested in attending, exhibiting, or sponsoring the conference can learn more by visiting:

www.nawcoheal.org

About HEAL

HEAL (Hands-on, Education, Advancement, Leadership) is NAWCO's annual national conference dedicated to advancing wound care and related specialties through evidence-based education, hands-on learning, innovation, leadership, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The conference brings together healthcare professionals from across the country to learn from nationally recognized experts, experience emerging technologies, and build professional connections that improve patient care.

About the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy

The National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO) is a national certification organization committed to advancing healthcare through accredited certification programs, continuing education, and professional development. NAWCO promotes excellence in wound care, ostomy management, lower extremity care, and related specialties by supporting healthcare professionals with high-quality educational opportunities and nationally recognized certifications.

Media Contact Information

Heal Admin Team National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy

Healsupport@nawccb.org

SOURCE: HEAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heal-2026-brings-national-wound-care-conference-to-louisville-sh-1195502