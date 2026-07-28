Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Buildertrend, the leading residential construction management platform for established homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors, today announced it has acquired BizJet AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Ruhaab Markas and John Baker.

As part of the acquisition, Markas will join Buildertrend as vice president of product, AI, and Baker as distinguished engineer. Together, they will help Buildertrend expand AI across the workflows contractors rely on every day: from preconstruction to project management and financials, and the client and sub experience that underlies it all.

The acquisition accelerates Buildertrend's AI strategy, expanding the company's ability to bring high-performing AI experiences to market faster and embedded into the workflows builders use every day. This expands on existing innovations, including AI Client Updates, AI Bill Capture and AI-powered Submittals and Plans.

"Buildertrend has spent two decades helping builders grow stronger, more profitable businesses. We're building on that foundation with Ruhaab and John's expertise, creating a future where the software doesn't just track the work, it helps move it forward, giving builders more time to focus on growth, their teams and their clients," said Dan Houghton, co-founder and CEO of Buildertrend.

Markas and Baker bring experience building and scaling AI products at Amazon and Google, including work across Alexa, AWS Generative AI (Bedrock), and Google Cloud AI. Markas also brings firsthand industry perspective as an investor and former operator of a residential construction company that used Buildertrend.

"Buildertrend is uniquely positioned to become the agentic AI platform for homebuilders, remodelers and specialty contractors because it already serves as the system contractors rely on to run their businesses," said Markas, CEO and co-founder of BizJet AI, Inc. "The opportunity is to harness the rich data generated across construction workflows and build AI experiences that transform how builders work. That's what drew us to Buildertrend, and it's the work I'm excited to help accelerate."

Buildertrend believes the future belongs to software that doesn't just help builders manage the work, it helps move it forward by working for them. By combining AI with two decades of industry expertise, the company is creating a future where builders can spend less time managing the work and more time growing their businesses.

About Buildertrend

Great builders do more than manage projects. They run successful businesses. Buildertrend gives residential contractors control over finances, schedules, team workflows and client relationships in one system. With nearly two decades of industry expertise, Buildertrend helps builders work smarter, scale faster and stay ahead of the competition. Learn more at Buildertrend and follow Buildertrend on social media @buildertrend.

About BizJet AI, Inc.

BizJet AI, Inc. is an agent-native AI company focused on building workflow automation for residential construction. Founded by veteran AI leaders at Amazon and Google, the company combines a state-of-the-art multimodal data platform with multi-agent AI systems that automate core builder workflows such as cost estimating, scheduling and project assistance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306637

Source: Buildertrend