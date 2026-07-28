Expanded expertise is announced alongside the latest product updates, designed to improve customer experience and drive campaign performance

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, has today announced the appointment of Penry Price to its Board and Christina Beaumier to its Data Advisory Board, alongside new progress on its Chartboost Direct platform. Building on more than a decade of AI innovation, LoopMe continues to strengthen its leadership with executives who have successfully scaled global technology businesses, built high-performing products and led organisational transformation. These latest appointments bring additional expertise across go-to-market strategy, product development and data-driven decision making as the company continues its next phase of growth.

The company also today provided an update on the progress of Chartboost Direct, its monetization platform, releasing Chartboost Monetization SDK 9.13.0 to both its publisher and demand partners. The update introduces enhancements across revenue, platform stability and integration, including expanded deep linking support for more seamless post-click experiences, video playback improvements, and simplified iOS integration via Swift Package Manager.

"Since founding LoopMe, our focus has been on applying AI to solve complex challenges for advertisers and deliver better outcomes," commented Stephen Upstone, Founder and CEO of LoopMe. "As the market evolves, it is important that we combine innovation with the experience required to scale and grow. Penry and Christina bring highly complementary expertise across commercial leadership, product strategy and business transformation. Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to invest in our technology products including Chartboost Direct and long-term growth."

Price, who joined LoopMe's Data Advisory Board last year, will now also join the company's Board. With more than 25 years of experience across the media, advertising and technology sectors, he is well-versed in unlocking revenue opportunities and efficiently scaling go-to-market operations. As a VP at Google, he led North America go-to-market teams focused on the enterprise market before helping scale the company's media and technology partnerships with advertising agencies around the world. He later served as Vice President of Marketing Solutions at LinkedIn, where he helped transform the business from a $300 million display advertising operation into a diversified B2B business generating more than $6 billion in revenue. Today, he is a Co-Founder of 37Arc, a workflow intelligence company and the Founder and Managing Partner of Charcoal Advisors, an advisory firm supporting organisations through go-to-market and cultural transformations, and serves on the Board of Directors of The Trade Desk and Church Dwight.

"Having worked with Stephen and the team over the past year through the Data Advisory Board, I've seen first-hand the strength of LoopMe's technology, people and vision," commented Penry Price. "The company has built a unique position in the market, and I am excited to deepen my involvement as a member of the Board and support its ongoing growth."

Beaumier joins LoopMe's Data Advisory Board with extensive experience across product, technology and business leadership. With more than 15 years of experience in enterprise technology, she has built and transformed products powered by data, while leading large cross-functional teams across engineering, design, customer success and product marketing. Most recently Chief Product Officer at EnFi, she previously held senior leadership positions at Microsoft and Xandr, where she led product and technology strategy, vision and operations across multiple business lines.

"AI and data are creating significant opportunities for businesses to innovate, improve decision-making and deliver greater value for customers," commented Christina Beaumier. "LoopMe has a strong track record of innovation and a clear vision for the future. I'm delighted to join the Data Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth and product development."

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.ai.

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