Uptime Institute today released the findings of its 16th Annual Global Data Center Survey, the most comprehensive study of the digital infrastructure sector. The 2026 results reveal an industry navigating workforce constraints, escalating outage expenses, even as rising costs remain the top concern for management teams.

Financial Pressure and Resource Constraints Intensify:

While high costs continue to be a primary concern for data center leaders, the 2026 survey also highlights escalating concerns over capacity forecasting, power availability, and supply chain disruptions.

Power efficiency gains remain gradual. The industry saw minor improvements in average Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) levels this year. While newer facilities may boast highly efficient designs, overall global progress is slowed by legacy infrastructure.

The AI and Density Reality Check:

Despite market enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence, expectations for AI in data center operations cooled slightly in 2026. Operators express the highest levels of trust for lower-risk AI applications, such as sensor data analytics and predictive maintenance, rather than autonomous control.

Power demands per rack are climbing, driven by AI but also by other enterprise applications. Average modal rack densities continue their slow upward trajectory, with a growing number of operators now reporting peak rack densities of 30 kW or higher to support advanced computing workloads.

Outages: Fewer Incidents, Higher Price Tags:

The 2026 data shows a positive, long-standing trend: fewer operators reported experiencing an impactful outage over the past three years. However, systemic risks are an emerging concern. One in ten outages is still classified as serious or severe, and the financial and operational costs of these failures continue to climb sharply.

Critical Staffing Shortages and Sustainability Progress:

The industry talent drought is worsening. More than half of all respondents in 2026 report difficulties finding qualified candidates for open positions, while staff turnover remains a persistent problem-with staff often lured away by other data center companies.

On the environmental front, corporate accountability is rebounding. The share of organizations actively collecting sustainability metrics returned to a gradual upward trend in 2026. Progress is particularly notable in resource tracking, with more than half of all operators now recording their water consumption. But tracking of carbon emissions remains a minority activity.

About the Survey:

Uptime conducted this year's Annual Global Data Center Survey online and via email and collected responses from more than 800 data center owners and operators. Nearly one in four respondents work for professional IT/data center service providers-that is, staff with operational or executive responsibilities for a third-party data center, such as those offering colocation, wholesale, software, or cloud computing services.

The survey participants represent a wide range of industry verticals in multiple countries. More than half (52%) are located in North America and Europe. The number of respondents (n) varies between individual questions because respondents are not required to answer every question.

Learn More:

Download the executive summary report here and register for the webinar here covering key trends and takeaways from the survey results on July 29th at 9:00 AM PDT (9:00 AM PDT, 12:00 PM EDT, and 5:00 PM BST). To join our Uptime Institute Bright Talk Channel, go to https://www.brighttalk.com/join/.

About Uptime Institute:

Uptime Institute is the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. For over 30 years, the company has established industry-leading benchmarks for data center performance, resilience, sustainability, and efficiency. These benchmarks assure customers that their digital infrastructure will perform consistently with their business needs under any operating conditions. With more than 4,300 awards issued globally and over 1,100 active projects in 120+ countries, Uptime has helped tens of thousands of companies optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources, and efficiency. Uptime's Tier Standard is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for data center design, construction, and operations. Core offerings include Tier Certifications, Management Operations reviews, AI Infrastructure Advisory, Data Center Risk Assessments, Energy Sustainability Assessments, Cybersecurity Assessments Ratings, and IT Advisory Services.

Uptime Education programs have been completed by more than 100,000 data center professionals, establishing Uptime as the Learning Development partner of choice worldwide. The combined offering spans every stage of a digital infrastructure career-from entry-level staff and apprentices through to post-graduate degrees in Data Center Leadership for experienced, long-serving professionals. The availability, resiliency, sustainability, security, and business value of this critical infrastructure still depend overwhelmingly on the workforce that operates it-on the skill, training, and education of every individual team member. Uptime Institute is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in London, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Madrid, and full-time Uptime professionals based in over thirty-four countries around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728112406/en/

Contacts:

Brenda South 206-706-4647

bsouth@uptimeinstitute.com