By grounding generative AI in precise, governed enterprise knowledge, Mindbreeze InSpire cuts the wasted tokens that inflate AI budgets and erode answer quality.

Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, today announced that Mindbreeze InSpire reduces token maxxing, the costly overconsumption of large language model (LLM) tokens that is straining enterprise AI budgets. By retrieving only the most relevant, grounded content and passing it to LLMs with precision, Mindbreeze InSpire lowers the tokens required per answer while improving accuracy, giving enterprises a path to scalable AI with predictable economics.

Token maxxing has become one of the most underestimated risks in enterprise AI. As organizations connect generative AI to their data, many default to injecting large volumes of undifferentiated context into every prompt, repeatedly, across thousands of queries. Industry analysis has warned that tokens are becoming the true unit of AI cost, with usage-driven and nonlinear spending that is difficult to forecast and quick to erode margins. The problem is rarely the model. It is what the model is asked to read.

This is precisely where retrieval quality determines cost. According to Gartner, "Current retrieval-augmented-generation (RAG)-based AI assistants and agents often underperform when scaled across diverse enterprise information, primarily due to issues with data source quality, and retrieval relevancy mechanisms."

Mindbreeze InSpire addresses the root cause. Rather than flooding a model with an entire corpus, Mindbreeze InSpire uses hybrid search, semantic understanding, and deep content processing to surface only the passages that matter. The model receives a compact, high-signal context instead of bloated input. The result is fewer tokens consumed per answer, greater relevance, full source provenance, and enforced document-level security, all delivered through flexible deployment that includes on-premises and cloud options for organizations with strict data sovereignty requirements. Gartner states, "Institute robust governance by establishing clear policies for managing enterprise information and systematically applying comprehensive metadata enrichment and staging to ensure information is accurate, pertinent and trusted (APT)."

"Enterprises were told that more tokens meant more intelligence. That is backward," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Value does not come from how many tokens you burn. It comes from giving the model exactly the right information at the moment it is needed. When retrieval is precise and grounded, you spend less, you trust the answer more, and AI finally scales the way the business expected."

For technology leaders, the shift reframes the AI conversation from consumption to outcomes. Reducing token maxxing lowers total cost of ownership, makes AI spending easier to forecast and defend, and raises the quality and trustworthiness of every AI-assisted decision. It also positions enterprise AI search as the foundational layer beneath AI assistants and agents, rather than a cost center bolted on after the fact.

Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Enterprise AI Search, By Tim Nelms, Stephen Emmott, etc., September 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leader in enterprise AI and knowledge management, helping global organizations make sense of complex information landscapes. By combining a deep understanding of enterprise data, security, and business processes, Mindbreeze enables companies to turn knowledge into a strategic asset that drives better decisions, stronger experiences, and sustainable operational impact.

Learn more at http://www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

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