New funding will grow the data layer that makes secondary materials measurable, recoverable and investable worldwide.

For decades, the waste industry has run on guesswork. Greyparrot is replacing it with data.

Greyparrot, the leading AI waste intelligence company, has raised $27 million in Series B funding led by Omar Mir, a leading technology investor, bringing its total funding to $60 million. The new capital will help expand Greyparrot's Analyzer network and scale the company's dataset and platform to abate over 1 million tons of waste by 2030. The round comes as the company's technology passes 1 trillion waste detections, more objects analyzed than there are stars in the Milky Way.

Greyparrot's AI camera systems, called Analyzers, sit above the sorting belts in recycling facilities in more than 20 countries and turn every discarded object into data by identifying the material, product and brand in real time. That intelligence now runs across the circular economy, with recycling leaders WM, Circular Services, Veolia, Biffa and FCC using it to improve recovery rates and run more profitable facilities. Consumer goods companies including Unilever, L'Oréal and Kenvue use Greyparrot's Deepnest platform to understand how their packaging performs after disposal and to inform redesign and compliance. Greyparrot also gives policymakers verifiable evidence to shape initiatives such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and national waste audits.

"Waste intelligence will do for materials what satellite data did for navigation," said Ambarish Mitra, co-founder of Greyparrot. "For decades, waste has been a blind spot. Nations compete for resources while burying and burning existing resources. What's been missing is the ability to measure what they're losing. Once you can measure a material, you can trade it and invest in it. That is when the circular economy stops being an ambition and becomes infrastructure."

The company is going after one of the largest unmeasured problems in the global economy. Less than 0.1% of the world's 2.3 billion annual tons of solid waste is audited, leaving a $2 trillion industry running on manual sampling with limited visibility into the materials it handles. Pew and Systemiq estimate that $80 billion to $120 billion of plastic value is lost to linear systems every year.

Greyparrot's trillion-detection dataset is already showing the scale of valuable material going to waste. This includes an estimated 17.4 billion PET bottles, enough to circle the Earth more than ten times, and 4.2 billion aluminum items, a metal that can be recycled using up to 95% less energy than producing it new.

Confrontation over natural resources is one of the top global risks of the next two years, and resource shortages are among the most severe threats of the decade, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2026. Yet markets cannot invest in what they cannot measure. This funding scales the intelligence layer that finally lets the market price and back secondary materials as an asset class in their own right.

Materials identified by Greyparrot Analyzer represent an estimated $2.5 billion in recoverable value. Facilities using its verified data are seeing 10% to 30% efficiency gains, and at one site those improvements delivered more than $2 million in savings in one year.

Regulation is accelerating demand as well. In the most significant compliance moment for the U.S. EPR landscape to date, California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington now have active EPR laws for paper and packaging. Compliance and reporting are becoming central to operational and financial performance.

"Waste is one of the planet's largest untapped resources, and data is the infrastructure that unlocks it," said Mikela Druckman, co-founder and CEO of Greyparrot. "This funding lets us scale rapidly across North America and Europe and grow our AI, data science and product teams. The technology, the demand and the momentum are all here, and for the first time the world can see what it has been throwing away."

Additional Resources

TIME Names Greyparrot Analyzer One of the Best Inventions of 2025

Improving recovery by 10% with KSI recycling plant

What Waste Data Revealed About Recyclability

What We Learned from 52 Billion Waste Items

About Greyparrot

Greyparrot (greyparrot.ai) is the leader in AI waste intelligence, building the world's largest and most detailed waste datasets. Customers across the waste value chain use its insights to increase sorting efficiency, design more sustainable products and enforce data-driven regulation.

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