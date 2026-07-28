Revolution Beauty Launches Pro Miracle No Pore Pads, a Daily Lactic Acid Exfoliating Treatment for Smoother-Looking Skin

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Beauty announces the launch of Revolution Pro Miracle No Pore Pads, a pre-soaked exfoliating treatment designed to gently remove surface build-up while helping skin feel hydrated and comfortable. Formulated with efficacious ingredients, the dual-textured pads help refine the appearance of pores and promote a smoother, more radiant-looking complexion.

Suitable for all skin types, the vegan, cruelty-free formula combines gentle chemical exfoliation with skin-conditioning ingredients to support a refreshed, healthier-looking complexion as part of a regular skincare routine.

Key Product Benefits

The Revolution Pro Miracle No Pore Pads are formulated to:

Help gently exfoliate surface build-up

Refine the appearance of pores

Promote smoother-looking skin

Help maintain skin hydration and comfort

Support a brighter, more radiant-looking complexion

The dual-sided pad features:

Smooth side: Applies the exfoliating formula evenly across the skin.

Applies the exfoliating formula evenly across the skin. Textured side: Provides gentle physical exfoliation to help lift residual surface build-up.

Key Ingredients

The formula combines exfoliating acids with hydrating and soothing ingredients, including:

5.5% Lactic Acid (AHA) - helps gently exfoliate and smooth skin texture

- helps gently exfoliate and smooth skin texture 0.45% Salicylic Acid (BHA) - helps exfoliate the skin's surface and refine the appearance of pores

- helps exfoliate the skin's surface and refine the appearance of pores Panthenol - helps support the skin's moisture barrier

- helps support the skin's moisture barrier Allantoin - helps soothe the skin

- helps soothe the skin Hyaluronic Acid - helps attract and retain moisture

How to Use

After cleansing, gently sweep the smooth side of one pad across the face, avoiding the eye area. Turn the pad over and use the textured side to provide additional gentle exfoliation where desired. Allow the formula to absorb fully before applying serum and moisturiser. No rinsing is required.

Recommended usage:

Sensitive or dry skin: 1-2 times per week

1-2 times per week Normal or combination skin: 2-3 times per week

2-3 times per week Oily or blemish-prone skin: Once daily, increasing to twice daily if appropriate

Daily SPF is recommended when using exfoliating acids.

Availability

Revolution Pro Miracle No Pore Pads are available now with an RRP of £8.00 from RevolutionBeauty.com, TikTok Shop, Boots (online and in store), ASOS and many more.

About Revolution Beauty

Revolution Beauty is a British beauty company founded in 2014 and available in more than 75 countries worldwide. The brand's mission is to make high-quality beauty products accessible and affordable for everyone. Revolution Beauty operates a Zero Skin Retouch policy across its marketing, is 93% vegan (and growing), and all products are PETA-certified cruelty-free. The company has never tested its products on animals.

Contact:

revolutionbeauty@seengroup.com

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