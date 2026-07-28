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WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 16:01
9,550 Euro
+4,77 % +0,435
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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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DXC Technology Company: DXC and ElevenLabs Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Enterprise AI and Voice Innovation

ASHBURN, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs, the AI company specializing in audio models and voice agents. The collaboration will accelerate DXC's AI-first transformation strategy by embedding advanced voice AI capabilities across its internal operations and customer solutions. DXC also announced it participated in ElevenLabs' recent $500 million Series D funding round, valuing the company at approximately $11 billion.

As part of this partnership, DXC will embed advanced voice AI capabilities across its global enterprise environment, enhancing employee productivity, modernizing customer engagement, and enabling new AI-driven service offerings.

Ben Budde, Revenue Leader at ElevenLabs said, "DXC operates at global enterprise scale across some of the world's most complex environments. Partnering with DXC allows us to bring our voice AI technology into mission-critical workflows, unlocking new possibilities for automation, accessibility, and how people work with technology."

Advancing DXC's AI Fast Track Strategy

The partnership also aligns with DXC's Fast Track innovation agenda, focused on scaling next-generation AI, SaaS, and platform-led solutions across industries. By integrating ElevenLabs' capabilities, DXC will strengthen its ability to deliver differentiated, human-like digital experiences at scale, with these capabilities extending to global clients across key areas:

  • Enterprise Productivity & Digital Workforce
    Deploying AI voice agents and copilots to enhance service desk operations, training, and knowledge management.
  • Customer Experience Transformation
    Embedding natural-sounding, multilingual voice interfaces into customer service platforms, enabling more intuitive and personalized interactions.
  • Industry-Specific Solutions
    Integrating voice AI into DXC's offerings to streamline processes, enhance virtual assistants, and improve service delivery.
  • Modern Application & Platform Engineering
    Combining ElevenLabs voice capabilities with DXC's application modernization and orchestration platforms to create AI-native enterprise solutions.

"Voice is becoming a primary interface for how enterprises engage with customers and employees," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO at DXC. "Our partnership with ElevenLabs allows DXC to move faster in embedding AI into everything we do-from internal operations to the solutions we deliver for clients. This is a key step in accelerating our AI-native products and solutions."

Deepening Strategic Alignment Through Investment

DXC's partnership with ElevenLabs builds on an existing financial relationship, with DXC having participated in ElevenLabs' most recent funding round. This investment underscores DXC's conviction in the transformative potential of generative voice AI and strengthens alignment between the two companies as they co-innovate for enterprise clients.

Unlocking the Next Generation of Enterprise AI

The partnership includes a joint go-to-market which has the potential to include multiple use cases that leverage both the capabilities of ElevenLabs and DXC's deep industry expertise and customer relationships to bring new AI-native use cases to bear across DXC's global customer base. DXC will continue to expand its collaboration with ElevenLabs through LabX, DXC's AI-native product incubator and AI Platforms Engine, with the goal of co-developing solutions and bringing these capabilities to market globally as part of its broader AI strategy.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is an AI research and deployment company specializing in advanced voice synthesis and generative audio technologies, enabling developers and enterprises to create realistic, scalable voice experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, ashley.houktemple@dxc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-and-elevenlabs-announce-strategic-partnership-to-scale-enterprise-ai-and-voice-innovation-302835510.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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