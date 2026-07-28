MCF Corporate Finance advised DRS Investment on the sale of evasys to VIA equity

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRS Investment SE ("DRS"), a private investment firm focused on software and tech-enabled services companies, has disposed EvaSys Holding GmbH ("evasys"), a global leading provider of web-based software solutions for the automated administration of cross-media surveys and assessments. The acquirer, VIA equity ("VIA") intends to further accelerate international expansion and advance product innovation, particularly in the area of AI-powered analytics.

For nearly 30 years, evasys has been one of the world's leading providers of web-based software for the automated administration of surveys and assessments, including in higher education and teaching, healthcare, and the public sector. With its evasys, evaexam, and qurricula products, the company states that it is the only provider worldwide to fully automate both survey and examination processes. evasys today employs over 60 staff across its locations in Lüneburg, Edinburgh, and Budapest.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, VIA is a leading Northern European private equity firm investing in software and IT services companies. VIA plans to support the company's next phase of development by leveraging its established market position and loyal customer base to accelerate international expansion and further advance product innovation.

MCF acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to DRS and the remaining minority shareholders, facilitating the transaction by running a targeted, international M&A auction.

About evasys

Founded in Luneburg in 1996 as Electric Paper GmbH, evasys is a leading global provider of web-based software solutions for the automated delivery of cross-media surveys and assessments. Its product portfolio is complemented by qurricula, a workflow management system designed to support quality management processes in higher education.

Today, evasys employs more than 60 people across its offices in Luneburg, Edinburgh, and Budapest and serves thousands of users across educational institutions, healthcare organizations, corporates, and the public sector. Find out more: www.evasys.de

About Via equity

Headquartered in Copenhagen, VIA is a leading Northern European private equity firm investing in software and IT services companies. The firm focuses on buyouts of profitable small and medium-sized businesses across the Nordic countries and the DACH region. Find out more: www.viaequity.com

About DRS Investment SE

DRS Investment SE is a private investment firm focused on software and tech-enabled services businesses. Initially focused on software companies and funded with the founders' private capital, DRS has increasingly expanded its investment strategy, with the backing of international institutional investors, to include scalable service platforms that leverage technology to drive operational excellence and sustainable value creation. The firm's objective is to build a focused portfolio of profitable, high-growth companies with clear technological differentiation. Find out more: www.drs-investment.com

Contact details:

Deal Lead: Ivo Polten, Partner, polten@mcfcorpfin.com

Press contact: Elaine Kelly, Director Marketing, kelly@mcfcorpfin.com

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