Bodycote Plc - Dividend notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2026



Bodycote plc

(the Company)



Dividend notification



Further to the announcement of the Company's 2026 Interim Results released on 28 July 2026, the Company announces a correction to the record date for the interim dividend.

The correct timetable for the FY26 interim dividend is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: 1 October 2026 - No change

1 October 2026 - No change Record date: 2 October 2026 (previously announced incorrectly as 1 October 2026 )

(previously announced incorrectly as ) Payment date:5 November - No change

No other details relating to the interim dividend have changed.

For further information, please contact:



Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340