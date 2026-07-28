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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 08:08
7,950 Euro
-1,24 % -0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,30015:41
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 15:18 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Dividend notification

Bodycote Plc - Dividend notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2026


Bodycote plc

(the Company)

Dividend notification

Further to the announcement of the Company's 2026 Interim Results released on 28 July 2026, the Company announces a correction to the record date for the interim dividend.

The correct timetable for the FY26 interim dividend is as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date:1 October 2026 - No change
  • Record date:2 October 2026(previously announced incorrectly as 1 October 2026)
  • Payment date:5 November - No change

No other details relating to the interim dividend have changed.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.