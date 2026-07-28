Bodycote Plc - Dividend notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2026
Bodycote plc
(the Company)
Dividend notification
Further to the announcement of the Company's 2026 Interim Results released on 28 July 2026, the Company announces a correction to the record date for the interim dividend.
The correct timetable for the FY26 interim dividend is as follows:
- Ex-dividend date:1 October 2026 - No change
- Record date:2 October 2026(previously announced incorrectly as 1 October 2026)
- Payment date:5 November - No change
No other details relating to the interim dividend have changed.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Edward Knight
Tel: +44 20 3727 1340