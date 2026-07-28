NX3 Commercial Group LLC: NX3 Commercial Group Spotlights Rising Star Andrew Pokalsky Following Run of National Net Lease Closings

Fort Lauderdale-based net lease brokerage highlights fast-rising Senior Associate behind recent medical, pharmacy, QSR and discount retail closings across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / NX3 Commercial Group LLC, a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, today spotlighted Senior Associate Andrew Pokalsky as one of the firm's fastest-rising producers, following a run of closed single-tenant net lease transactions spanning medical, pharmacy, quick-service restaurant and discount retail product across multiple states.

Pokalsky, a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the State of Florida (LIC# SL3521862), has built a national transaction base in a compressed period of time, working with private capital, 1031 exchange buyers and institutional groups pursuing durable, credit-backed income.

Recent closings include:

Fresenius Kidney Care - Pittsboro, North Carolina. A single-tenant medical net lease asset that closed at $3,612,576 , a 6.30% cap rate , backed by one of the largest dialysis operators in the United States and reflecting continued investor appetite for mission-critical healthcare real estate.

Walgreens - Lake City, Florida. A pharmacy net lease asset that closed at $4,556,700 , a 7.30% cap rate , delivering investment-grade credit and a passive ownership structure in a growing North Florida corridor.

Wendy's - Indiana. A quick-service restaurant net lease closing in the Midwest, where franchisee-operated drive-thru real estate continues to trade actively.

Pizza Hut - Perryton, Texas. A quick-service restaurant net lease asset that closed at $2,000,000 , a 7.80% cap rate , in the Texas Panhandle.

Dollar General - Amado, Arizona. A discount retail net lease asset that closed at $1,485,296, a 7.15% cap rate, backed by one of the most active net lease credits in the country.

Additional closings across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest round out a transaction record that has moved Pokalsky quickly into the firm's top tier of producers.

"Andrew has earned this spotlight," said Rob Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease and co-owner of NX3 Commercial Group. "He does the unglamorous work - the underwriting, the tenant research, the follow-up - and it shows up in what he's closing. Medical, pharmacy and QSR are three very different buyer pools, and he's getting deals across the finish line in all three at a level well beyond his tenure."

"NX3 gave me a national platform and the room to run on it," said Andrew Pokalsky, Senior Associate at NX3 Commercial Group. "Net lease investors want clean data, honest underwriting and someone who returns the call. That's the entire job. My focus is bringing clients real opportunities and executing them cleanly from LOI to closing."

"Recruiting talent is easy; developing it is the hard part," said Luke Thomson, President and Qualifying Broker of NX3 Commercial Group. "We've built a training and technology platform that lets agents grow quickly instead of spending three years figuring it out on their own. Andrew is exactly the kind of producer we built it for, and his closing record speaks for itself."

NX3 Commercial Group has invested heavily in the infrastructure behind its producers, pairing hands-on training in net lease underwriting, lease abstraction and transaction management with a technology stack that gives agents direct access to national tenant data, proprietary owner research and an integrated CRM and marketing platform. The combination is designed to compress the learning curve and put new agents in front of real transactions early in their careers.

NX3 Commercial Group continues to expand its national net lease practice, advising private investors, family offices, developers and institutional clients on single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease acquisitions and dispositions nationwide.

Now hiring: Whether you are entering brokerage for the first time or bringing years of experience to a new platform, NX3 Commercial Group is a fast-growing firm that puts teamwork and innovation first. The firm is actively adding agents to its national net lease team. Interested candidates are encouraged to reach out directly at robert@nx3commercial.com or through nx3commercialgroup.com.

About NX3 Commercial Group

NX3 Commercial Group LLC is a national net lease investment sales brokerage headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm advises private capital, family offices, developers and institutional investors on the acquisition and disposition of single-tenant and multi-tenant net lease real estate across the United States, with expertise in 1031 exchange execution, sale-leaseback structuring, blend-and-extend lease strategies and cost segregation-driven investment planning.

NX3 Commercial Group LLC 500 E Broward Blvd, Suite 920 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394 nx3commercialgroup.com

Media Contact

Rob Zahralban Head of National Net Lease | Co-Owner NX3 Commercial Group LLC

631-438-9908 Agent@nx3commercial.com nx3commercialgroup.com

Andrew Pokalsky Senior Associate | Licensed Real Estate Salesperson (FL SL3521862)

SOURCE: NX3 Commercial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nx3-commercial-group-spotlights-rising-star-andrew-pokalsky-following-r-1197436