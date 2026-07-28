WorldIPI LLC: Super Meta Star Eylsia Nicolas Hits a Viral Trifecta: 45 Million Sitcom Views, 25 Million Afro-House Fusion Streams and 20 Million Philharmonic Views in Three Consecutive Weeks

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Rising global star Eylsia Nicolas is having a year that defies every expectation. In three consecutive weeks, she delivered a rare digital trifecta:

45 million views on her Meta sitcom test

25 million views the following week on her Afro-House fusion track

Over 20 million views this weekend on We Call It Love, her collaboration with a full philharmonic orchestra

These milestones push her to over 600 million views and 2.5 million followers, all achieved in the months following a severe respiratory illness that permanently cost her 20% of her lung capacity and damaged her vocal cords. Her comeback is nothing short of extraordinary - the story of an artist who refuses to quit.

A Life of Relentless Reinvention

Born Lisa Pamintuan, the Irish-Filipina phenom became the youngest winner of the Irish Open at age 14, later competing at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open - remarkable for an athlete under five feet tall and barely 60 pounds. Injury from overtraining ended her tennis career, but not her drive.

Her true love was always music. In Hollywood, she became head of a company that introduced a patented CD record format adopted by major labels and used by top global artists. But the pressures and excesses of Hollywood led to hospitalization and rehab in her 20s.

She rebuilt from scratch - becoming a college president, then becoming engaged into one of the wealthiest families in the world. Ultimately, she left that life to build her own empire:

Nicolas of Palm Beach , her luxury fashion line

Real Boxer , the legacy brand she expanded with new patents

A songwriting catalog that grew from 100 songs to over 300

The Voice They Said Would Never Return

COVID nearly ended her music career. Early last year, she was told she would never sing again. Instead, she engineered her own comeback.

Through her R&D company, she developed sound-restoration technologies, used samples of her pre-injury voice, and integrated AI with her newly granted 3D Spatial Sound patent (Dec. 2025). The result: a restored vocal presence that has stunned critics and fans worldwide.

Her chart performance reflects that breakthrough:

Eight of the Top 10 global singer-songwriter positions on Groover in a single week

Top 10 in six genres simultaneously

Featured in the Grammy Edition of Billboard

Winner of the Listeners Award for Best Pop Song of 2025

Nominated for Best Artist of 2025

Her meteoric rise has ignited massive support from India and the Philippines, where most of her recent views originate. She is on track for one billion views in 2026, even without agency representation - sponsorships are expected to double that number.

BookKards and EDTV: Reinventing Books and Education

Nicolas is preparing to launch BookKards, a revolutionary technology that turns a playing card into a 400-page interactive biography - complete with AI, music, and video. Users pay only for AI tokens as they explore the book in their own personalized way.

From this foundation, she developed EDTV, an adaptive AI learning system designed for disadvantaged and learning-disabled children. EDTV is led by Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, the groundbreaking pioneer who became the first Black woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical college, and sister of music icon Diana Ross.

"We Call It Love" - A Philharmonic Triumph

Her latest release, We Call It Love, recorded with a full philharmonic orchestra, has already surpassed 20 million views and is drawing rave reviews for its cinematic scope, emotional depth, and restored vocal clarity.

What reviewers are saying: "The result is a sophisticated listening experience that feels timeless rather than trend-driven." - Korliblog



"A performance that feels graceful, heartfelt and lasting, showing that some of music's most memorable moments come from following artistic instinct rather than convention." - Honk Magazine



"Some songs simply pass through the ears, but 'We Call It Love Classic' settled into my thoughts long after the final note had faded." - Dulaxi

Follow Eylsia Nicolas

Website: https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is an Irish-Filipina singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 600 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property spans spatial audio, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the WorldIPI.com family of companies, merging science, technology, art, and entertainment across collaborative projects.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the technologies of Donald Spector, one of the world's most prolific inventors, with hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents across medicine, entertainment, communications, technology, and consumer products. Spector's innovations have opened multiple billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds; and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market; as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/super-meta-star-eylsia-nicolas-hits-a-viral-trifecta-45-million-si-1197180