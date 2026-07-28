Karviva Founder Dr. Angela Zeng Releases Debut Book The Balance Cure

New book introduces Dr. Angela Zeng's perspective on Traditional Chinese Medicine and contemporary nutrition.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, founder and CEO of Karviva Wellness Beverages, today announced the release of her debut book, The Balance Cure: The TCM Way to Lasting Weight Loss. Drawing on her background in Traditional Chinese Medicine and nutritional science, the book presents a framework for exploring individual approaches to nutrition and wellness.

The Balance Cure draws on principles from Traditional Chinese Medicine alongside contemporary nutrition research. Inspired by her family's generations-long tradition of Chinese herbal practice and her academic training in pathology, biochemistry, and nutrition, Dr. Angela Zeng offers readers a perspective on how traditional practices and modern nutrition can be understood together.

The book introduces five Traditional Chinese Medicine body patterns as a framework for understanding different approaches to wellness. It also includes self-assessments, seasonal wellness observations, recipes, and practical lifestyle reflections.

Born into generations of Chinese herbal practitioners and trained in pathology, biochemistry, and nutrition, Dr. Angela Zeng founded Karviva to explore the relationship between traditional wellness practices and modern nutritional science.

"Writing The Balance Cure gave me the opportunity to bring together ideas that have shaped both my personal life and professional career," said Dr. Angela Zeng. "I hope readers come away with a broader understanding of Traditional Chinese Medicine and its place within today's conversations around nutrition and wellness."

The Balance Cure is available now in paperback and digital formats.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based functional beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutritional science, the company develops plant-based beverages made with thoughtfully selected ingredients for consumers seeking everyday wellness products.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-founder-dr.-angela-zeng-releases-debut-book-the-balance-cure-1197380