Black Beauty Founders, LLC: Black Beauty Founders Names Crowned Skin Founder Darrell Spencer First Male Cover Star

Black Beauty Founders names Crowned Skin founder Darrell Spencer its first male cover star in Volume 7, celebrating a founder who built a new category in men's grooming and reached eight figures in under two years.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Black Beauty Founders, the national trade media platform and growth ecosystem advancing Black beauty entrepreneurs, has released its Volume 7 cover featuring Darrell Spencer, founder and chief executive officer of the men's grooming brand Crowned Skin. The issue marks the first male cover in the publication's series.

"This is exactly why Darrell is our cover star. Men's grooming is on track to pass 100 billion dollars, and the founders who win that growth will be the ones building in white space instead of fighting for shelf that already exists. Darrell found the white space, created a category that did not exist, and scaled it to eight figures in under two years while fully bootstrapped. He did not enter men's grooming. He expanded it." Danika Berry, Founder, Black Beauty Founders

The long form editorial traces Spencer's path from a career in digital advertising sales at Meta, LinkedIn, and Google to building one of the fastest growing men's grooming brands in the United States. The feature documents the decisions behind that growth, including a category defining product launch, a national television appearance, and an expansion into fragrance.

Spencer launched Crowned Skin in March 2024 with a body butter infused with cologne grade fragrance, creating a product category that did not previously exist. Within approximately eighteen months, the brand ranked as the second highest performing men's personal care brand across TikTok Shop. The company has since surpassed eight figures in revenue while remaining fully bootstrapped.

The feature details a defining moment in the brand's early history. Six months after launch, Spencer restructured the company's messaging around how the products make consumers feel rather than what they contain, introducing the platform Formulated to Attract. Spencer identifies the shift as the most consequential decision of his tenure.

"I'm grateful to Black Beauty Founders for seeing me and I would hope that I have changed the landscape around Black men and Black male founders in grooming and beauty. I pray and hope that I can leave my mark and be a strong representation in showing that you can create in this category, you can build as a Black man in this category." Darrell Spencer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Crowned Skin

The editorial also covers Spencer's April 2026 appearance on the nationally televised business program Shark Tank and the strategy his team executed to sustain consumer acquisition afterward, including dedicated landing pages, product bundles, and a multi platform retargeting campaign prepared in advance of the broadcast.

Crowned Skin has since expanded into fragrance with an Eau de Parfum collection spanning five scents, followed by a cologne infused body wash released through TikTok Shop in July 2026. Together the products form a layering system the company has trademarked as the Scentmaxxing Ritual.

The Black Beauty Founders cover series has previously featured Tia Mowry of 4 U by Tia, Stormi Steele of Canvas Beauty, Shontay Lundy of Black Girl Sunscreen, Tisha Thompson of LYS Beauty, Shaina Rainford of Bask and Lather, and Cynthia Bailey of Glowissima.

The full Volume 7 cover feature is available at https://blackbeautyfounders.org.

About Black Beauty Founders

Black Beauty Founders is the national trade media platform and growth ecosystem dedicated to Black beauty entrepreneurs. Through original editorial, executive programming, strategic partnerships, educational resources, and curated industry connections, Black Beauty Founders helps founders build stronger businesses and connect with the people, insights, and opportunities that accelerate growth.

Founded by beauty strategist, celebrity, and sports publicist Danika Berry, Black Beauty Founders reaches more than 200,000 beauty consumers and serves a network of over 2,000 founders, executives, investors, and industry leaders nationwide. The organization produces founder features, executive interviews, market insights, educational programming, and industry events designed to elevate the next generation of beauty businesses. National Black Beauty Founders Day is observed annually on August 30.

About Darrell Spencer

Darrell Spencer is the founder and chief executive officer of Crowned Skin, a men's grooming brand he launched in 2024. Born and raised in Chicago, he earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Connecticut College before building a career in digital advertising, holding roles at Meta, Google, and LinkedIn. That experience in performance marketing and consumer behavior became the foundation for his work as a founder.

The brand reached the No. 2 position for men's personal care on TikTok Shop, earned a ranking among Amazon's top men's grooming brands, and was featured on ABC's Shark Tank, where Spencer received a $500,000 investment offer.

A frequent speaker on brand building and digital commerce, Spencer has appeared at the BET Experience WayMaker Men's Summit, the Alibaba CoCreate Conference, and ESSENCE Festival. His work has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Black Enterprise, and on The Tamron Hall Show, among other national outlets.

Media Contact

Organization: Black Beauty Founders, LLC

Contact Person Name: Danika Berry

Website: https://www.blackbeautyfounders.org/

Email: dberry@dbagencypublicrelations.com

Contact Number: +13104979341

Address: 2217 Ivan Street

City: Dallas

State: Texas

Country: United States

SOURCE: Black Beauty Founders, LLC

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