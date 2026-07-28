New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - DesignRush has released Episode 145 of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Carla Johnson, founder of RE:Think Labs, who discusses why companies must connect innovation claims to customer experiences, business outcomes, and proof that buyers can validate during the purchasing process.

Carla Johnson, Founder of RE:Think Labs, on the DesignRush Podcast.



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"If your innovation story only sounds true coming from the marketing department or a press release or, you know, a sales campaign, then it's just lip service. And really innovation is an outcome," Johnson told DesignRush Podcast host, Kia Johnson.

Johnson is an innovation architect, author of RE:Think Innovation, and global keynote speaker who has advised leading global organizations across technology, manufacturing, hospitality, and other industries on applying creativity and customer insight to business challenges.

Episode 145 highlights include:

Why innovation claims fail after sales conversations: Why customers struggle to explain what makes one provider different.

Why customers struggle to explain what makes one provider different. The cost of being misunderstood: How customer perception can hold back even the most advanced companies.

How customer perception can hold back even the most advanced companies. How businesses should define innovation: Why every employee needs the same understanding of innovation.

Why every employee needs the same understanding of innovation. Why high retention can be misleading: What a 97% retention rate failed to reveal about customer loyalty.

What a 97% retention rate failed to reveal about customer loyalty. How trials should show value: Why product demonstrations often miss what buyers need to see.

Why product demonstrations often miss what buyers need to see. What companies should review in 30 days: The customer and sales data that can expose gaps in a company's message.

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Interested in joining the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Carla Johnson:

Carla Johnson is the founder of RE:Think Labs, an innovation architect, author of RE:Think Innovation, and global keynote speaker. For more than 20 years, she has advised companies on applying creativity and customer insight to complex business problems.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact:

Name: Amore Watters, Content Marketing Director

Email: amore@designrush.com

Company: DesignRush

Website: www.designrush.com

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Source: DesignRush