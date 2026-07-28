Qoolo Inc: Qoolo Launches the First Medical Micro-Content Infrastructure for Life Sciences

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Qoolo Inc. today announced the public launch of the first medical micro-content infrastructure for life sciences. The platform enables life sciences companies to create, review, localize, publish, and measure compliant medical micro-content, helping both Commercial and Medical Affairs teams deliver scientific information in a format designed for how healthcare professionals engage today.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with offices in Subotica and at the Science and Technology Park in Novi Sad, Serbia, Qoolo spent several years building and refining its platform before conducting pilot programs with both early-stage biotech startups and enterprise pharmaceutical companies. Across those pilot programs, direct feedback from Commercial, Marketing, and Medical Affairs teams consistently reinforced one observation: scientific content is still created for long, uninterrupted reading, while healthcare professionals increasingly engage with information in short, mobile-first moments throughout the day. That insight reinforced Qoolo's belief that medical micro-content represents the next evolution in how life sciences organizations communicate scientific information.

"We've largely bootstrapped the company through our founders, together with a small group of funds and private investors, and that's given us the freedom to build the platform we believed the industry truly needed instead of chasing someone else's growth timeline," said Alex Stojanovic, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Qoolo. "Our team brought decades of experience working with life sciences companies, and we used every lesson from that experience to create Qoolo. Running TNG Creative, an award-winning life sciences agency, we knew firsthand how difficult it was to turn complex scientific content into engaging omnichannel experiences, so we didn't build just another content platform, we built the one we always wished had existed."

"When we started building Qoolo, we were trying to solve a simple problem: how to make dense scientific content fit a mobile screen without compromising compliance," said Mika Stojanovic, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "As we built the platform and worked with prospective customers and pilot partners, we realized we weren't just optimizing content for mobile - we were rethinking the format of scientific communication. That's when we realized we were building what we now call medical micro-content."

"From the beginning, we knew we wouldn't be building a traditional content management platform," said Mladen Prijic, Co-Founder and Development Lead, who leads Qoolo's R&D organization in Serbia. "We spent years translating the realities of life sciences - from compliance and medical review to localization and scientific references - into engineering requirements. That gave our development team a deep understanding of what life sciences companies actually need. Building our R&D organization in Serbia gave us access to exceptional engineering talent while allowing us to invest more of our resources into solving these complex challenges. The result is an infrastructure where compliance, modular content, localization, and AI work together as one system. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built."

Innovation protected by two patent filings

Creating medical micro-content effectively and efficiently called for more than just adapting traditional content management technology. Qoolo's infrastructure is supported by two patent filings covering its core platform architecture and AI-powered automation. Together, these innovations enable life sciences organizations to create, review, localize, publish, and scale compliant medical micro-content with greater speed and consistency.

Built to expand

While Qoolo launches today with its flagship medical micro-content platform, the underlying infrastructure was designed from the outset to support multiple life sciences applications. The company is also introducing Qoolo CRM, now in early access, and continuing development of QClinical, a mobile-first ePRO solution. Together, these applications reflect the company's vision of a connected life sciences infrastructure built for a world where attention is limited, time is scarce, and scientific content must be delivered in formats that fit both.

About Qoolo

Qoolo is the first medical micro-content infrastructure built for the life sciences. The company helps Commercial and Medical Affairs teams create, review, localize, publish, and measure compliant medical micro-content designed for how healthcare professionals engage today. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Qoolo is backed by approximately $1.2 million in pre-seed funding led by The Naissos Group, with participation from private investors and funds across the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company is supported by an advisory network that includes physicians, medical researchers, and life sciences industry leaders with experience at organizations including the Yale School of Medicine, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, ZS Associates, Google Health, J&J, and Danforth Health. Learn more at qoolo.com.

Media Contact

Mika Stojanovic, hi@qoolo.com

SOURCE: Qoolo Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qoolo-launches-the-first-medical-micro-content-infrastructure-for-1197347