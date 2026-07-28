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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Establishes Loan Production Office in Rehoboth Beach

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank") today announced the opening of its new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware located at 20245 Bay Vista Road, Unit #303. The new LPO offers a range of commercial lending products, including commercial real estate loans, lines of credit, and equipment financing. The office is led by Tyler McCalister, Commercial Loan Officer and Vice President, who brings a relationship-focused approach to supporting the financial needs of local businesses.

"Establishing a physical presence in Rehoboth Beach is an exciting opportunity that allows Taylor Bank to better serve Sussex County's vibrant and growing business community," said Tyler McCalister, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. "We are proud to bring our relationship-focused approach, local decision-making, and personalized banking solutions to Coastal Delaware, helping business owners access the support, guidance, and resources they need to grow with confidence."

The Rehoboth Beach Loan Production Office operates by appointment only. Business owners and prospective clients can schedule an appointment by calling 302-381-6591 or emailing tmccalister@taylorbank.com.

Tyler McCalister, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the banking subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), has been a trusted financial partner on the Delmarva Peninsula since its founding in 1890. Headquartered in Berlin, Maryland, the Bank provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, including loans, deposit products, and specialized financial solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

With 12 full-service branches across Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia, and Loan Production Offices in Salisbury, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Taylor Bank delivers responsive, relationship-driven service supported by experienced local bankers and community-based decision-making. The Bank is committed to building lasting customer relationships, supporting local economic growth, and investing in the communities it serves.

Media Contact
Tori Grundman, AVP, Marketing Director
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taylor-bank-establishes-loan-production-office-in-rehoboth-beach-1197434

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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