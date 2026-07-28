Antea Group: Summer Workplace Safety: Essential EHS Tips for Heat, Weather, and Outdoor Hazards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Key Takeaways

Summer brings unique workplace safety challenges that require organizations to adapt their Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs. From extreme heat and severe weather to wildfire smoke, outdoor hazards, and increased travel, seasonal conditions can create new risks for both indoor and outdoor workers. Taking a proactive approach helps organizations reduce incidents, improve preparedness, and keep employees safe throughout the summer months.

Effective summer workplace safety programs address heat stress prevention, severe weather preparedness, air quality concerns, outdoor hazards, and practical ways to keep employees engaged in EHS throughout the busiest season of the year.

Summer Weather and Workplace Safety

Summer can feel like a carefree vacation after a tumultuous spring or long winter. However, summer also brings some of the year's most unpredictable weather events. Employers should prepare for heavy rain, flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes, lighting, high winds, extreme heat, and, in many regions, wildfires and poor air quality from wildfire smoke. Being mindful of the changing weather conditions and encouraging your employees to research the weather before they head outdoors is essential .

"The peak 'tornado season' for the Southern Plains (e.g., Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas) is from May into early June. On the Gulf coast, it is early in the spring. In the northern Plains and upper Midwest (North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota), tornado season spans June and July. But remember, tornadoes can happen at any time of year. Tornadoes can also happen at any time of day or night, but "most tornadoes occur between 4-9 pm" according to?NOAA the national severe storms laboratory.

Ensure your workforce understands emergency weather procedures, where to shelter in place and how to communicate between team members. Do they know the difference between a tornado watch (this can be issued over large swaths of regions or states as a precautionary state), and a tornado warning (this means ACT NOW and take shelter because a tornado has been spotted!)?

Summer is increasingly bringing /get-ahead-of-summer-ehs-hazards wildfire smoke and poor air quality to regions across North America, even hundreds of miles from active fires. Outdoor work during smoke events can increase exposure to fine particulate matter, creating respiratory and cardiovascular risks. Organizations should monitor local Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasts, adjust outdoor work schedules when possible, and ensure workers understand when respiratory protection or other controls may be necessary.

Other natural disasters or severe weather to watch for include flash floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and hurricanes near the end of summer in the south. Lightning storms, extreme wind events, and localized flooding can also develop with little warning in many regions. Each of these weather hazards requires different emergency procedures, communication plans, evacuation routes, and stop-work criteria. Some are more unpredictable while others have more advance warning. Your teams should be prepared for any severe weather or natural disaster event in the regions where they are working byunderstanding the dangers and how to protect themselves and their teams.

It's important to stress the adage, "Better safe than sorry," and double-check that every employee is prepared for changing weather. One great way to do this is to discuss the coming week's forecast and let employees know they can take extra time to ensure their own safety while driving or doing other outdoor activities, as well as emphasizing the importance of having the right outerwear, gloves, footwear, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the job.

Summer is also a good time to review emergency communication procedures, weather alert systems, and business continuity plans to ensure employees know exactly how to respond before severe weather strikes.

Read?Personal Protective Equipment: A Primer?to stay current on all things PPE.

Heat Stress Prevention for Outdoor and Indoor Workers

In every region, summer turns up the temperature. Heat waves and extreme temperatures can occur throughout the summer months, creating dangerous work situations. Most of the time, this occurs on job sites outdoors but your workforce should also be aware that there are possible indoor situations that can lead to heat stress. Warehouses, manufacturing facilities, confined spaces, mechanical rooms, and buildings without adequate cooling can all become hazardous during periods of extreme heat. Workers wearing heavy PPE may also experience increased heat strain because protective clothing limits the body's ability to cool itself. In addition, lone workers are especially vulnerable with no one on-site to watch out for them.

Signs of heat stress or heat exhaustion include:

Dizziness or nausea

Headache

Heavy sweating

Pale skin

Elevated body temperature

Weakness and fatigue

Confusion

Early warning signs should never be ignored. Recognizing symptoms quickly and encouraging workers to report concerns before they become emergencies can prevent serious heat-related illnesses. Supervisors should also monitor employees for behavioral changes, confusion, or unusual fatigue that may indicate heat-related illness.

In hot, humid working conditions, a worker's body temperature can quickly elevate to up to 106 degrees or higher within minutes. If not treated, heat stress can lead to heat stroke, with loss of consciousness, seizures, and possibly death. Train your team to watch for the initial symptoms of heat-related illnesses, act early by removing any tight clothing and applying cooling measures such as cold water/towels and fans and call 911 for emergency situations.

To minimize or prevent heat-related risks this summer, follow these tips :

Download the?Heat Index safety app from OSHA

Reduce sun exposure. Long periods outdoors increase the risk of sunburn, heat illness, eye damage, and long-term skin cancer. Encourage employees to wear SPF 30+ sunscreen (and reapply every two hours), UV-protective clothing, sunglasses, and wide-brim hats whenever appropriate for the work being performed.Take breaks in the shad

Drink plenty of water or sports drinks with electrolytes

Avoid caffeine and alcohol (you can lose more fluids from these)

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothin

Schedule physically demanding work during cooler parts of the day whenever possible

Encourage frequent hydration before workers feel thirsty

Watch for fatigue, which can increase mistakes and injury risks during prolonged heat exposure

Provide cooling stations or shaded recovery areas

Adjust work/rest schedules during extreme heat events

Train supervisors to recognize early warning signs of heat illness

Outdoor Workplace Hazards During Summer Risks

There's just no way around it-summer brings out the creepy crawlies. Make sure your workforce knows about the local dangers including environmental factors like bugs, reptiles or even larger predators like cougars. If you have employees who travel to go into the field, they may not be familiar with local dangers. Make location-specific guidance easily available so employees understand regional wildlife, poisonous plants, insects, standing water hazards, and other environmental risks before beginning work.

Here is a small sampling of what our own teams have encountered over the years:

Ticks (Lyme disease, infected bite locations)

Stray dogs and rabid animals

Bears and other predatory wildlife

Bees, wasps and Asian giant hornets ("murder hornets")

Poisonous spiders (black widow, brown recluse)

Poisonous snakes (rattlesnakes, cottonmouth, copperhead)

Poisonous plants (poison ivy, oak, sumac, wild parsnip)

Other bugs such as chiggers, fire ants, scorpions, mosquitos

Who's ready to go into the great outdoors this summer after this list? With enough awareness and proper protection, your team is better equipped to safely meet with whatever summer brings their way.

Preventing Summer Distractions and Fatigue at Work

One more EHS factor that may be often overlooked in the summer is mental focus and its potential effect on safety and performance in the workplace. It might not be driven by poor mental health, which can manifest in the winter, but in fact, the opposite-employees are excited about summer vacations, longer daylight hours, nice weather, and holidays like Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day.

Summer often brings longer workdays, vacations, family activities, and disrupted sleep schedules, all of which can contribute to fatigue. Fatigue affects reaction time, decision-making, and situational awareness, increasing the likelihood of workplace incidents.

This "summer slide" mindset can cause less focus on day-to-day tasks. Combined with fatigue and increased travel, it can significantly increase safety risks. It's a good idea to check in on safety and ensure employees are in a present mindset, especially when performing tasks that require full attention.

It's no coincidence that there are more driving accidents in the summer than in other seasons, according to the?IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety),?with more cars on the road for summer road trips. Construction activity also increases during summer months, creating additional roadway hazards for employees who drive as part of their jobs. Organizations should remind workers to slow down in work zones, avoid distracted driving, allow additional travel time, and remain alert for pedestrians, cyclists, and children who are out of school.

How to Refresh Your Summer EHS Program

As summer conditions change, it's a good time to review your EHS program. Consider checking whether you've:

Updated heat illness prevention procedures

Reviewed severe weather and emergency response plans

Prepared for wildfire smoke or poor air quality events

Inspected cooling equipment, PPE, and hydration stations

Provided refresher training on heat stress warning signs

Reviewed driving safety expectations for employees who travel

Updated field work guidance for local environmental hazards

Confirmed emergency contact and communication procedures

Seasonal awareness campaigns can also reinforce safety beyond the workplace, helping protect employees and their families. Water safety, proper food handling during outdoor events, hydration, responsible alcohol consumption, and the dangers of leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles during hot weather are all timely reminders that demonstrate a broader commitment to employee wellbeing.

Whether through toolbox talks, safety stand-downs, short safety moments before shifts, or EHS awareness events, keeping seasonal topics fresh throughout the summer helps strengthen safety culture and encourages employees to remain vigilant.

Preparing Your Workplace for Summer Safety

Summer presents a unique combination of environmental, weather-related, and human factors that can increase workplace risk. By preparing employees for extreme heat, severe weather, poor air quality, outdoor hazards, fatigue, and seasonal distractions, organizations can reduce incidents and strengthen their overall safety culture. A few proactive conversations today can help prevent serious injuries throughout the season and make a meaningful difference in helping employees stay safe both on and off the job.

Need help improving your EHS culture? Learn more about our health and safety consulting services.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/summer-workplace-safety-essential-ehs-tips-for-heat-weather-and-1197445