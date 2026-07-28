Serv-A-Pure Celebrates 80 Years of Pure Water Excellence

Michigan's Water Purification Experts Mark Eight Decades of Innovation, Family Leadership, and Unbreakable Resilience

BAY CITY, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Serv-A-Pure Company, a trusted leader in water purification systems and components, is proud to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2026. Founded in 1946 by Howard H. Herzberger in Bay City, Michigan, under the name Herzberger's Water Conditioning, Serv-A-Pure has grown across three generations of family leadership into a nationally recognized provider of high-quality water purification products and systems. Today the company serves a diverse range of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across the country - all while retaining the hands-on expertise and personal attention that have defined it since the beginning.

A LEGACY THAT BEGAN WITH A VISION

When Howard H. Herzberger opened Herzberger's Water Conditioning in 1946, the water treatment industry was in its infancy. His early work focused on water softeners. Then, in November 1959, everything changed when a well-known, locally headquartered chemical company approached Serv-A-Pure with a request to produce deionized water - a highly purified form of water critical to industrial manufacturing - through a regeneration process. Howard rose to the challenge and perfected the process himself. Serv-A-Pure was able to regenerate cation and anion resin beads to capacities well beyond those of its competitors. Ultra-pure water produced by deionization proved to be a defining breakthrough. Business grew.

In 1970 and 1972, Howard's sons - Howard J. and Richard, an electrical engineer - joined the family business. By 1976, the company was formally incorporated under the name Serv-A-Pure Company. The second generation deepened the company's engineering capabilities and expanded its product offering, laying the foundation for what would become a national operation.

EIGHT DECADES OF PRECISION AND EXPERTISE

For 80 years, Serv-A-Pure has remained true to a single purpose: providing clean, safe, and reliable pure water solutions with speed, precision and expertise. In 1998, the company launched one of the water industry's first e-commerce stores, extending its reach from Bay City to customers across the country. In 2000, Serv-A-Pure achieved FDA registration in its manufacturing division for complete water purification systems for hemodialysis - a milestone that underscored the company's commitment to high-stakes, precision applications.

Shortly after, Serv-A-Pure began designing, manufacturing, and selling large-scale reverse osmosis systems - more efficient, competitively priced, and engineered to exact specifications. With the addition of third-generation engineers Jonathon Herzberger, chemical engineer (2002), and Adam Wuerfel, mechanical engineer (2007), Serv-A-Pure expanded its custom system design capabilities to meet the demands of the most challenging ultrapure water applications.

"We've built this business on integrity, deep technical knowledge, and a genuine commitment to our customers. Our engineering-led approach means we don't just sell parts - we understand the 'why' behind water and filtration chemistry, and we bring that knowledge to every solution we deliver."

- Jonathon Herzberger, President and Chief Engineer

A LEGACY BUILT ON PEOPLE AND PURE VALUES

At the heart of Serv-A-Pure's eight-decade success are the company's core values: Precision, Urgency, Respect, and Expertise. Meticulous attention to details and quality. Fast response times. Treating all people with kindness and fairness. And deep water purification knowledge that you would expect from a three-generation family-run business.

"We treat our customers like family - listening, acting with integrity, and making sure every interaction leaves them feeling valued. Eighty years in, and that hasn't changed."

- Adam Wuerfel, Vice President and Sales Director

TESTED BY FIRE, DEFINED BY RESILIENCE

In the early hours of December 16th, 2020 - in the middle of a global pandemic - a fire tore through Serv-A-Pure's 1101 Columbus Avenue location. To the untrained eye, the building appeared nearly intact; the facade remained largely undamaged. Inside was a different story. Smoke and water had devastated 12,000 square feet of operations. The building was declared a total loss. The inventory, unsellable.

For most businesses, that would have been the end of the story.

For Serv-A-Pure, it was a few very busy days. The team rallied immediately - securing a temporary location, rebuilding logistics, and protecting customers who, in many cases, never knew anything had happened.

"A fire may have taken our building, but it did not destroy our spirits. Our operations were only down for a few days. In those few days, we moved to a temporary location, and customers tell us they hardly noticed a delay in service."

- Jonathon Herzberger, President

Serv-A-Pure's new home - 6780 Westside Saginaw Road in Bay City - sits 10 miles from the old location and was chosen intentionally: proximity to I-75, significantly expanded capacity, and to remain in the community that has been home for 80 years.

"This region is our home. Our operation remaining in Bay City means that our employees can stay close to their families and be present to make a difference in their communities."

- Adam Wuerfel, Vice President

COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTIONS FOR A CRITICAL RESOURCE

Today, Serv-A-Pure serves a broad spectrum of industries - from aerospace, medical and science laboratories, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production to commercial facilities, municipalities, and residential homes. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of water filtration products and systems including reverse osmosis, deionization and UV disinfection, from leading brands like Pentek, Harmsco, Aries, Aquafine, Trojan, Hydronix, Blue-White, Dow / DuPont, and more.

Serv-A-Pure is also home to the Pure Water Bar, a walk-in fill station at its Bay City facility where the local community can access ultra-pure, 8-stage purified water for just $0.50 per gallon. The 8-stage process removes chlorine, lead, pesticides, bacteria, heavy metals, fluoride, arsenic, PFAS/PFOS/PFOA, calcium, phosphates, nitrates, and trihalomethanes - addressing the full spectrum of water quality concerns facing today's consumers.

LOOKING FORWARD TO THE NEXT 80 YEARS

As global awareness of water quality challenges continues to grow - driven by concerns over PFAS contamination, aging infrastructure, and the demand for high-purity water in advanced manufacturing - Serv-A-Pure's depth of expertise and comprehensive product offering position the company well for the decades ahead. The company continues to invest in its digital presence, educational resources, and custom system design capabilities, making it easier than ever for customers to find, configure, and receive the right water purification solution.

"Our history got us here, but we're focused on what's ahead. We're grateful to everyone who's been part of the journey. And whatever water purification looks like in the next 80 years, we'll be ready."

- Jonathon Herzberger, President

###

About Serv-A-Pure

Serv-A-Pure Company, founded in 1946, is a Bay City, Michigan-based water purification products, systems and service company offering a comprehensive portfolio of the most trusted brands in water filtration as well as customized purification solutions for reverse osmosis, deionization, and UV disinfection processes in commercial, industrial and residential settings. A family-owned business backed by 80 years of expertise and three generations of engineering leadership, the Serv-A-Pure mission is to provide high quality, clean, safe and reliable pure water solutions with speed and precision. For more information, visit www.servapure.com or call 1-800-338-4905.

SOURCE: Serv-A-Pure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/serv-a-pure-celebrates-80-years-of-pure-water-excellence-1189321