Heihe, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - On July 25, the month-long "Heihe of the World · Wild Dance Competition - 2026 Zijin Night" Asia-Europe Tour successfully concluded at Century Square in Heihe, China. As a signature event of the China-Russia Cultural Fair, the cross-border dance gala brought together more than 1,300 young dancers from China and abroad. Through dynamic dance movements that transcended language barriers, the event showcased to the world the openness, youthful vitality and cultural innovation of this border city. It also drew on Heihe's unique geographical advantages as a border port. Media support for the event was provided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Heihe Municipal Committee and Heihe Border Horn Media Co., Ltd.

The competition broke down boundaries between countries and dance genres, featuring street dance, contemporary dance, Chinese ethnic folk dances recognized as intangible cultural heritage and traditional Russian folk dances. China's Daur Lurigele dance showcased the rich folk traditions of China's northern borderlands, while traditional group dances performed by Russian art troupes reflected the unique charm of Russia's Far East. Young dancers also presented original choreography that blended Eastern and Western rhythms, demonstrating creativity and innovation. There were no competitive barriers on or off the stage. Young people from different countries participated together in dance workshops, street flash mobs and cultural salons, exchanging creative ideas and sharing local traditions and stories. Through the universal language of movement, they conveyed empathy and goodwill. The event's exclusive China-Russia youth cartoon characters moved among the crowds, becoming a vivid symbol of friendship between young people on both sides of the Heilongjiang River.

Facing each other across the Heilongjiang River, Heihe in China and Blagoveshchensk in Russia form the largest, highest-profile and closest pair of counterpart cities along the China-Russia border. Supported by reciprocal China-Russia visa-free policies and integrated cross-border connectivity, young dancers from different regions gathered on the banks of the river, enabling them to share the same stage across borders and engage in close exchanges. The competition has evolved from a cultural performance event into a new platform for regular cross-border dialogue among young people.

The competition introduced innovative sections such as the City Friendship Competition, Youth College Competition and Study Tour Innovation Competition. It was accompanied by a series of activities such as cross-border dance study tours, cultural and creative markets and cross-border cultural tourism promotions. The event was also livestreamed through multilingual overseas platforms, reaching young audiences in Russia and other Northeast Asian countries and showcasing Heihe's youthful, inclusive and diverse city image beyond China.

As the evening breeze along the river accompanied the final rhythms of the performances, cross-border friendship endured through dance. The Wild Dance Competition was not only a spectacular artistic celebration, but also a vivid practice of promoting mutual learning among civilizations and deepening exchanges among young people across Asia and Europe.

Looking ahead, Heihe will continue to leverage its advantages as a border hub, create more international platforms for youth cultural exchange and use art as a bridge to strengthen bonds among people in China, Russia and other Asian and European countries. In doing so, Heihe will write a new chapter of open, inclusive, vibrant and innovative cross-border cultural exchange along the Heilongjiang River.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306898

Source: Hmedium