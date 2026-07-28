Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - CCI BioEnergy today announced the appointment of William Selten as President, effective immediately. In addition, Selten has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Evergreen Environmental Inc., the parent company of CCI BioEnergy. The appointments formalize the leadership role Selten has already been performing and position the company for its next phase of growth across North America.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12560/306785_c9db40de94933b6d_001full.jpg

CCI BioEnergy is seeing growing interest from municipal wastewater treatment plants, anaerobic digestion facilities, and private-sector organizations seeking solutions for feedstock optimization, contamination management, anaerobic digestion, plant performance, and end-product quality.

Over the past year, Selten has assumed increasing responsibility across the business, including business development, project execution, client relationships, and day-to-day management. As President, he will continue to lead CCI BioEnergy's North American operations and serve as the primary point of contact for clients and strategic partners. Through his appointment to Evergreen's Board of Directors, Selten will also contribute to the broader strategic direction of the organization.

"William's appointments recognize the leadership he has already demonstrated and give CCI BioEnergy a strong foundation for its next chapter," said Ward Janssens, CEO of Evergreen. "He has earned the confidence of our clients, partners, and team through his hands-on leadership and commitment to successful project delivery. I am confident he will continue to build on the relationships we have established and lead the business successfully as it grows."

Janssens will continue in his role as CEO of Evergreen and will remain involved in supporting CCI BioEnergy, with a focus on strategic growth. He will work closely with Selten as the company expands its capabilities and continues to strengthen key partnerships, including its relationship with BTA.

"I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and excited to lead CCI BioEnergy through its next phase of growth," said Selten. "Our priorities remain clear: deliver strong outcomes for our clients, support our partners, and continue building the technical and project-delivery capabilities needed to meet growing demand across North America."

The leadership change will not affect active projects or day-to-day client interactions. CCI BioEnergy's commitments to its clients and partners remain unchanged, and the company expects to add team members as it expands its technical and project-delivery capabilities.

About CCI BioEnergy

CCI BioEnergy provides solutions for municipal wastewater treatment plants, anaerobic digestion facilities, and private-sector organizations, with a focus on feedstock optimization, contamination management, anaerobic digestion, plant performance, and end-product quality. The company works with clients and strategic partners to deliver projects across North America. For more information, visit www.ccibioenergy.com.

To learn more, visit the CCI BioEnergy website here: https://ccibioenergy.com/news/william-selten-appointed-president-cci-bioenergy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306785

Source: CCI BioEnergy