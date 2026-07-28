Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Launchit Solutions and Privacy Horizon today announced a strategic partnership that gives Canadian health tech startups and scale-ups coordinated access to healthcare software development, Canadian cloud infrastructure, data governance, privacy and security readiness, and responsible AI governance. Bringing together more than 40 years of combined experience across healthcare, technology, privacy, cybersecurity, and governance, the partnership is designed to help companies move from concept to enterprise adoption with fewer compliance delays and less rework.

The collaboration combines Launchit's custom software and AI development capabilities and managed Canadian hosting infrastructure, which is fully compliant with HIPAA, SOC 2, PHIPA, and PIPEDA standards, with Privacy Horizon's privacy, data governance, cybersecurity, and AI governance advisory services. Companies can engage the combined team at any stage - from initial product design and architecture through procurement readiness, implementation, and scale - and select the services that match their risk profile, maturity, and commercial objectives.

What the Partnership Covers

Launchit Solutions Inc. provides custom healthcare software development, AI application development, production-hardening of AI-generated code, and managed Canadian cloud hosting. Its infrastructure platform includes pre-configured security controls, Smart SIEM, containerized DevOps, Canadian data residency, and audit-ready technical documentation. The platform is designed to support organizations working toward alignment with PHIPA, PIPEDA, and HIPAA requirements and SOC 2 readiness; each client remains responsible for the configuration, policies, operations, and use of its environment.

Privacy Horizon assists health tech companies in establishing the governance and assurance needed to build trust, meet due diligence requirements, and operate responsibly. Services encompass data governance and privacy program design, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) including those tailored for AI, privacy and security readiness evaluations, as well as Threat and Risk Assessments (TRA). We also provide frameworks for responsible AI governance, regulatory and contractual guidance, vendor and procurement support, policy and training development, and incident readiness. Additionally, we offer oversight as a virtual privacy officer and help with preparations for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001 certifications. Privacy Horizon works with clients to embed privacy by design, security, accountability, human oversight, and evidence-ready documentation throughout the product lifecycle - treating compliance as a design requirement rather than a last-minute checkpoint.

Built for How Founders Build Today

AI-assisted development tools have lowered the barrier to building healthcare software, allowing founders to bring clinical tools, mental health applications, and health AI products to market faster. However, hospital procurement, investor due diligence, and privacy and security requirements often reveal governance and control gaps that are costly and time-consuming to address after a product has been built.

For companies deploying AI, the expectations extend beyond baseline privacy and cybersecurity. Customers, partners, and regulators increasingly expect clear accountability, appropriate human oversight, documented data and model governance, explainability proportionate to the intended use, ongoing monitoring, and incident response. The partnership helps companies translate these expectations into practical controls and procurement-ready evidence.

Quotes

"Health tech founders are building incredible products, but many are not prepared for what hospital procurement and enterprise due diligence actually require. This partnership gives them access to the right technical and governance support at each stage, helping them move from prototype to enterprise-ready without having to solve the compliance layer alone." - Jamie Harsevoort, CEO, Launchit Solutions

"Building trust in health technology products is crucial. When privacy, cybersecurity, data governance, and responsible AI are built into a product from the outset, companies are better positioned to meet customer and investor expectations, navigate procurement, and scale with confidence. This partnership brings the technical and governance disciplines together so founders can build evidence of trust as they build the product." - Patrick Lo, CEO, Privacy Horizon

About Launchit Solutions

Launchit Solutions is a Canadian health technology company that helps startups develop, launch, commercialize, and scale healthcare products. The company provides custom healthcare software development, AI application development, production-hardening of AI-generated code, and managed Canadian hosting on a purpose-built infrastructure platform with controls and documentation designed to support PHIPA, PIPEDA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 readiness. For more information, visit launchitsolutions.ca.

About Privacy Horizon

Privacy Horizon is a Canadian company specializing in privacy and cyber risk management. They offer strategic services focused on privacy, AI compliance, security, and data protection, particularly in the data-rich healthcare sector. The company assists organizations in strengthening governance, managing risks, preparing for compliance certifications, and navigating the complexities of data protection regulations. For further details, please visit www.privacyhorizon.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306537

Source: Launchit Solutions Inc.