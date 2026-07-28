The acquisition introduces Vena Omega, the only cumulative context engine designed to build and compound the financial and operational context unique to each customer, creating a trusted foundation for intelligent, context-rich agentic workflows.

Vena Solutions, the leader in Microsoft-native orchestrated financial and operational planning, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Morpheo AI, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morpheo AI is an enterprise agentic data platform whose technology prepares, curates, structures and enriches fragmented enterprise data for advanced AI. Vena is acquiring Morpheo AI's technology and the team behind it to advance Vena AI through Vena Omega, a cumulative context engine designed to deepen organizational intelligence and enable company-specific AI capabilities. The result is AI that can do more of the work and eliminate decision-latency, while finance remains in control.

The acquisition continues a period of rapid expansion for Vena, following its acquisition of Acterys earlier in 2026 to deepen financial and operational planning and strengthen Vena's position in orchestrated planning and decisioning across the Microsoft ecosystem.

Morpheo AI's technology strengthens the governed data and cumulative context foundation across the Vena portfolio, connecting financial and operational data to support orchestrated performance across planning and decisioning in Excel-native and Power BI-native experiences.

Vena Omega brings together an organization's data with the definitions, assumptions, drivers, calculations, approvals, relationships and historical decisions that give it meaning. Grounded in governed data and deterministic business logic, it gives Vena AI the context to understand how an organization plans, performs and decides.

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About Vena

Vena is the leader in Microsoft-native financial and operational planning and decisioning across Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Azure and Fabric. With a governed, AI-ready data foundation and agentic AI embedded in the flow of work, Vena helps organizations move from insight to action, make better decisions and execute on time with confidence. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Vena to perform better and achieve more. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About Morpheo AI

Morpheo AI is a Toronto-based technology company reimagining how businesses manage data through AI agent orchestration. By combining large language models, reasoning systems, and data engineering expertise, Morpheo builds AI coworkers that coordinate and execute data workflows end-to-end, helping organizations quickly turn complexity into simplicity.

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