The digital assets wealth platform announces sustained operations across the European Economic Area in the MiCA era

Nexo, a leading digital assets wealth platform, today reaffirmed product compliance across the European Economic Area (EEA), achieved ahead of MiCAR's entry into force. The company operates with a local setup through two MiCAR-licensed partners bringing technical depth and operational maturity to Nexo's client-facing platform in the region.

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Nexo's setup pairs its global wealth platform with dedicated, licensed European infrastructure splitting custody and brokerage across two regulated partners: Tangany, licensed under MiCAR, provides institutional-grade custody infrastructure for digital assets. Meanwhile, DLT Finance, licensed under MiCAR and authorized under MiFID II, provides brokerage infrastructure for digital assets and financial instruments.

Together, these partnerships pair Nexo's global wealth platform with infrastructure specifically built for Europe, supporting a seamless, secure, and robust experience.

As the market consolidates around this new regulatory baseline, Nexo's licensed-partner model underscores its position among the most established digital asset platforms operating in the MiCAR era reflecting a long-term commitment to Europe as a core market.

"MiCAR is the most consequential regulatory framework digital assets have seen in Europe, and Nexo has been preparing for long time. When it came to choosing DLT Finance and Tangany, the standard was non-negotiable: our partners are best-in-class rigorously regulated, technically sophisticated, and aligned with how we think about client protection. Europe is where Nexo was built, and it remains central to our global strategy. We're proud to have partners who can contribute to our ambitions here. Now, at the end of a robust testing phase, all Nexo services are provided in the usual way with no disruptions," said Yasen Yankov, Chief Product Officer of Nexo.

"This partnership is a strong signal of what's possible in the post-MiCAR landscape with the right partners and institutional-grade custody infrastructure. What our three teams achieved together despite the project's complexity sets a blueprint for institutions navigating the European market. We couldn't be more proud to be part of Nexo's European growth story," added Martin Kreitmair, CEO of Tangany.

"The strongest digital asset platforms are built on infrastructure that clients do not have to think about, it simply works. Our role is to support Nexo with the financial market infrastructure and execution capabilities needed to deliver a seamless user experience across multiple products. Nexo has built one of the most recognizable digital asset wealth platforms globally, and we are proud to support its next chapter in Europe," said Alan Kennedy, Senior Partnerships Manager at DLT Finance.

Nexo's standing in Europe reflects its global scale the company ranks among the top three largest centralized crypto lenders in the world as of Q3, 2025. As MiCAR sets the region's operating standard, Nexo enters this next chapter with a stronger European foundation and a clear ambition to help shape the future of digital asset wealth.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 199 jurisdictions. With over $7 billion in client assets and over $430 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com

About DLT Finance

DLT Finance is a brand operated by DLT Securities GmbH, which is a regulated technology provider and investment firm that enables leading financial institutions from around the world to launch scalable crypto trading products. With its financial market infrastructure for digital assets, DLT Finance provides a modular platform that supports the entire lifecycle of end-customer facing digital asset brokerage. Through its crypto API, DLT Finance offers integrated technology services that meet the highest regulatory standards, including digital asset brokerage and embedded compliance. DLT Finance translates technological and regulatory complexity into competitive advantage empowering its partners to accelerate digital asset adoption across the EU.

Official website: dlt-finance.com

About Tangany

Tangany is a BaFin-regulated and MiCAR-licensed digital asset custody provider based in Munich. We deliver institutional-grade custody infrastructure for banks, brokers, fintech and corporates operating in Europe, enabling them to launch and scale digital asset services across crypto, tokenised securities, and stablecoins without operational complexity or regulatory risk. Tangany bridges the gap between regulatory licensing and operational readiness at scale. Our API-first platform covers custody, transaction settlement, KYC, and staking, and integrates directly into existing governance, risk, and compliance stacks. With 60+ institutional clients, and €3B+ in assets under custody, Tangany gets clients to market in months, not years, while maintaining full compliance under a MiCAR-compatible framework.

Official website: tangany.com

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Contacts:

Media contact for Nexo: communications@nexo.com

Media contact for DLT Finance: communications@dlt-finance.com

Media contact for Tangany: Tim Schuster, press@tangany.com