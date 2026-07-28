New strategic collaboration introduces a scalable alternative to traditional LIMS LIS configuration models-empowering laboratories to accelerate time-to-value while maintaining operational control and regulatory confidence.

Clinisys, a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Decisions, an enterprise low-code and no-code (LCNC) orchestration and automation platform. Together, the companies will deliver a new approach to laboratory information management system (LIMS) configuration empowering laboratories to adapt systems more efficiently without compromising control or regulatory requirements.

Laboratories today operate in an environment defined by rising complexity, regulatory pressure, and increasing demand for speed. Traditional LIMS/LIS configuration approaches often rely heavily on development resources, creating bottlenecks that slow change and limit operational agility.

Through this partnership, Clinisys is integrating Decisions' low-code and no-code orchestration, automation, and advanced AI capabilities into its platform. These capabilities enable laboratories to design, adapt, and manage workflows using visual tools and reusable components. The collaboration marks a significant new approach in how laboratories across life sciences, healthcare, public health, environmental testing, food beverage, toxicology, and manufacturing industries can adapt and evolve digital systems.

By embedding a powerful low-code and no-code engine directly within the Clinisys Platform, lab leaders gain the ability to build, modify, and optimize workflows with more efficiency and speed-within a structured and controlled framework-without relying on proprietary languages or vendor-restricted development tools.

"Laboratories don't need more features; they need flexible ways to adapt workflows as their operational requirements evolve beyond traditional, code-heavy paradigms," said Shay Hassidim, Clinisys Chief Technology Officer. "This partnership puts configuration control and advanced AI tools into the hands of the laboratory, enabling teams to design and adjust workflows through visual tools while maintaining the structure, governance, and performance they require."

Decisions provides a unified platform for workflow automation, rules management, and integration-allowing organizations to design and orchestrate complex processes without writing code.

Clinisys's laboratory domain expertise combined with Decisions enables laboratories to:

Support implementation and system changes

Reduce dependency on custom development and specialized expertise

Support regulatory compliance and traceability

Scale workflows across evolving testing requirements

"Laboratories are managing increasingly complex, rules-driven processes and those processes need to evolve alongside the science itself,"said Decisions CEO Giles Whiting. "By bringing together Clinisys's laboratory expertise with our orchestration and rules platform, we're enabling organizations to adapt workflows more efficiently while keeping decision logic clear, consistent, and scalable."

This partnership supports an approach to laboratory-controlled configuration, in which systems can evolve with operational requirements while remaining structured, auditable, and traceable.

To learn more, request the white paper here:

"Rethinking LIMS/LIS Configuration: A Low-Code No-Code Path to Laboratory Agility."

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, NC; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys's platform and cloud-based solutions in over 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries.

Clinisys Enabling healthier and safer communities.

To learn more, visit: www.clinisys.com

About Decisions

Decisions is the control layer for enterprise AI, bringing AI agents, systems, and people together under centralized governance. Built on a foundation of decisioning, workflow orchestration, and process automation, it transforms fragmented automation into orchestrated outcomes across the business. Trusted by enterprises globally, Decisions helps organizations execute with speed, visibility, and control. Learn more about Decisions at https://www.decisions.com/

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Contacts:

Media Contact



Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com