Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of IT infrastructure to global financial institution managed services, today announced the expansion of its New York office. This expansion comes after increased client growth and surging demand across North America for the firm's trading infrastructure and market data solutions.

The 34,000 square foot office, located in the heart of the Financial District, expands Options footprint in the city by enhancing proximity to clients and partners, including multiple Tier 1 banks and exchanges. This comes following a series of strategic in-region announcements for Options including offering immediate access to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) and delivering the first commercially accessible quantum computing capability, underscoring the firm's continued commitment to delivering ultra-low-latency connectivity and maximum performance compute to the US financial markets.

Tim Yockel, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, said, "From when we opened the doors of our first New York office in 2006, we have gone from strength to strength. This new office is not only key in further establishing our presence in New York, but it also marks how much we have grown as a company over the past 20 years."

Danny Moore, President and CEO, commented, "New York has always been pivotal to our operations here at Options, and the opening of our new office at 28 Liberty Street is a direct result of our success in this region. As demand for our cutting-edge solutions continues to grow, this major expansion not only establishes us as the leading partner for top financial firms in New York but globally."

This latest development is in line with several growth initiatives for Options including office openings in Cambridge, London, and Hong Kong early last year, and its recent acquisition of Crossvale.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins. Jenny.collins@options-it.com