E.L. Lim Dental Surgery: Dr. Elaine Lim Honoured with International Award for Advancement in Implant Dentistry

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Malaysia's Leading Implant surgeon Dr. Elaine Lim Ee Lian, Director of E.L.Lim Dental Surgery, has received the International Award for Advancement in Implant Dentistry, recognising her outstanding contributions to implant dentistry, clinical excellence, research, education, and professional leadership.

The award was presented on 30 June 2026 at the International Business Leadership Recognition Award 2026 by Y.A.M. Tengku Sulaiman Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, Tengku Laksamana Selangor, marking another milestone for Malaysian dentistry on the international stage.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honour and motivates me to continue advancing evidence-based implant dentistry, professional education, and patient care," said Dr. Elaine Lim.

A graduate of the University of Malaya, Dr. Lim holds the MFDS (Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh), is a Fellow, Master and Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), a Fellow of the International College of Dentists (ICD), and earned her PhD in Oral Surgery in 2024 from University of Malaya. She also serves as President of the Osseointegration Society of Malaysia and Malaysia Section Chairman of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, actively contributing to implant education and international scientific exchange.

Coinciding with this recognition, E.L. Lim Dental Surgery has become one of the first implant centres in Malaysia to introduce the POINT Implant UV Activator, an advanced technology that biologically enhances titanium implant surfaces immediately before placement. By restoring implant surface hydrophilicity through ultraviolet activation, the technology supports stronger early bone attachment, improved implant stability, and more predictable osseointegration.

According to POINT Implant, the clinic was selected for its long-standing commitment to evidence-based dentistry, digital innovation, and continuous professional development.

"Digital precision combined with biological optimisation represents the future of implant dentistry. Every advancement should ultimately provide better healing, greater predictability, and improved outcomes for our patients," Dr. Lim added.

The clinic integrates advanced technologies including CBCT imaging, 3D intraoral scanning, digital guided implant surgery, CAD/CAM prosthetics, and UV implant activation to deliver comprehensive, precise, and minimally invasive implant treatment.

Guided by its vision of providing superior-quality dental care through the latest technology in a comfortable and affordable environment, E.L. Lim Dental Surgery remains committed to ethical practice, continuous education, and delivering scientifically proven treatment solutions that achieve the best possible outcomes for every patient.

Dr. Lim believes the award is not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of Malaysia's growing reputation in advanced implant dentistry.

"Through education, research, innovation, and collaboration, we can continue elevating implant dentistry while delivering world-class care for our patients."

About Dr. Elaine Lim

Dr. Elaine Lim Ee Lian is the Director and Implant Surgeon of E.L. Lim Dental Surgery, with clinical expertise in oral implantology, sinus grafting, hard and soft tissue augmentation, and implant prosthodontics. She is President of the Osseointegration Society of Malaysia, Malaysia Section Chairman of the Pierre Fauchard Academy, Fellow, Master and Diplomate of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and a frequent international speaker. She is also recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the First Female International Table Tennis Umpire for the Olympic Games and is a recipient of the 2024 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Malaysians Award.

Media Contact

Organization: E.L. Lim Dental Surgery

Contact Person Name: E.L. Lim

Website: https://drelainelim.com

Email: ellimdental_sripetaling@hotmail.com

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

SOURCE: E.L. Lim Dental Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dr.-elaine-lim-honoured-with-international-award-for-advancement-in-im-1197432