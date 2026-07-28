Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai and Inter Miami CF Drive Forward Multi-Year Partnership

Hyundai becomes Official Mainstream Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF

Hyundai joins as a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park, with brand integrations across Nu Stadium, fan experiences, and community impact programs

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Inter Miami CF today announced a multi-year partnership naming Hyundai the Club's Official Mainstream Automotive Partner, an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF, and a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park. Through the partnership, Hyundai will be integrated across Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park, the Club's 131-acre mixed-use destination in Miami anchored by the new world-class stadium.

The partnership brings together Hyundai's commitment to innovation, mobility, and community impact with Inter Miami CF's growing global fútbol platform and expanding South Florida fan base.

Hyundai's 2026 Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson are pictured Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Nu Stadium in Miami. Hyundai is the Official Mainstream Automotive Partner of Inter Miami CF.

"Hyundai is proud to partner with Inter Miami CF, one of the most dynamic and globally recognized clubs in soccer, as the team begins an exciting new chapter at Miami Freedom Park," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hyundai has long believed in the power of soccer to bring people together, and as a longtime FIFA partner, we are proud to build on the momentum of this summer of soccer alongside Inter Miami CF. Together, we have an opportunity to connect with one of the most passionate soccer communities in the country, engage fans in meaningful ways, and further our commitment to children and families across South Florida through Hyundai Hope On Wheels."

"Great partnerships are built on shared values, and Hyundai's commitment to progress and making a positive impact aligns with the vision of Inter Miami CF," said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF. "As we continue to drive the growth of our Club and bring the vision for Miami Freedom Park to life, we are proud to partner with a global brand that has a longstanding reputation for looking ahead and challenging what's possible. Together, we will deliver meaningful experiences for our fans, make a difference in our community, and continue moving forward."

Hyundai Brand Integrations

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will receive prominent brand integration across Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park. The East Club at Nu Stadium will be named the Hyundai Club, establishing Hyundai's presence within one of the venue's premier hospitality spaces. Hyundai will also serve as the entitlement partner of the Hyundai Garage, a signature parking structure at Miami Freedom Park recognized for its iconic heron façade.

Community Impact Through Hyundai Hope On Wheels

The partnership will also connect on-field performance with community impact. For every Inter Miami CF goal scored during the regular season, Hyundai will donate to Hyundai Hope on Wheels, Hyundai's nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer. The initiative will transform each regular-season goal into an opportunity to support children facing cancer.

Fan Engagement

Hyundai and Inter Miami CF will also engage supporters year-round through fan-focused initiatives, including original digital content, sweepstakes, matchday activations, and experiences designed to bring fans closer to Inter Miami CF and the Hyundai brand.

Hyundai joins a growing roster of strategic partners supporting Inter Miami CF and Miami Freedom Park as the Club enters a new chapter in Miami. Anchored by Nu Stadium, Miami Freedom Park is designed to deliver a year-round destination for fútbol, live entertainment, dining, retail, community programming, and fan experiences. Fans can be part of the excitement by securing tickets and experiencing the passion firsthand.

About Inter Miami CF & Miami Freedom Park

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a record-breaking professional fútbol club rooted in South Florida with global vision, reshaping the landscape of the sport in North America and inspiring fans around the world. Led by the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi, alongside elite international talent and rising local Homegrown stars, the Club has secured four major titles in just six seasons, including the 2025 MLS Cup. The Club enters its seventh season in 2026, headlined by the historic home opener at its new world-class home, Nu Stadium, on April 4. The landmark venue headlines a 131-acre, sports-anchored entertainment district, the largest in the Southeast, set to become a year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences, and attractions. The Club trains at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, located across from the Club's first-ever home in Fort Lauderdale. A core pillar of the organization is its Inter Miami CF developmental pathway, comprising the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team and the Inter Miami CF Academy, dedicated to developing the next generation of world-class players and leaders. For more information, please visit www.intermiamicf.com.

Spanning 131 acres, Miami Freedom Park is the largest active real estate development in Miami and one of the most significant sports-anchored mixed-use projects underway in the United States. Developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF, the district is anchored by Nu Stadium, a new 26,700-seat, world-class stadium and is being delivered as a phased, year-round destination designed to serve Miami residents, the region, and visitors alike-on matchdays and far beyond. The multi-phase development program includes more than 1 million square feet of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, alongside multiple hotels totaling 750 hotel rooms and a robust network of civic spaces, plazas, and recreational amenities designed for daily and seasonal activations.

At its core, Miami Freedom Park integrates professional sports, live entertainment, hospitality, commerce, and public life into a single, highly connected campus that supports daily activity as well as large-scale international events. Miami Freedom Park also incorporates the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park-the largest new public park planned in the City of Miami in generations-along with community athletic fields and expansive outdoor gathering areas.

Construction on the project began in 2023 and will commence opening in phases beginning in 2026, starting with the stadium and select district components, including youth athletic fields, programmed civic and plaza spaces for fan zones and seasonal activations, and an inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America