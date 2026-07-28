Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoffstory der Spitzenklasse: Wie genau schauen Sie hin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41XT2 | ISIN: AU0000445603 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VZ
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 15:11
0,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN TUNGSTEN & ANTIMONY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN TUNGSTEN & ANTIMONY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0220,02617:49
0,0240,02516:28
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Tungsten and Antimony to Acquire Permitted Critical Metals Refinery in Nevada and White Spar Antimony Mine in Arizona

Move Furthers Company's Establishment of Vertically Integrated, Domestic US Supply Chain for Tungsten and Antimony Products

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tungsten & Antimony Limited (ASX: AT4; OTCQB: ATALF) announced the execution of a Share and Purchase Agreement to acquire the Del Sol Refinery in Nevada and the White Spar Antimony Mine in Arizona. The agreement consists of a combination of cash and stock. Specific details and other key information are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03114831-6A1335729&v=undefined.

"The Del Sol Refinery is a constructed and permitted antimony refinery in a market with minimal domestic capability," said Casper Adson, AT4 CEO. He noted that the mine, with initial feedstock from White Spar and Antimony Canyon can provide At4 with the ability to produce antimony metal flake and a roadmap into military specification antimony products domestically in the U.S. "Based on Del Sol's hydromet infrastructure, we are immediately planning for expansion into tungsten APT production with an aim of reducing U.S. reliance on this critical metal from Foreign Entities of Concern."

Tim Morrison, executive chair of At4 noted: "Our closest US-listed peer, United States Antimony Corp., relies substantially on ore sourced from outside the U.S. We believe that Del Sol has the ability to deliver to us a pathway to similar refining capability, with feed sourced from U.S. domestic sources, thereby allowing us to develop a true mine-to-metal American supply chain." He added that this comes at a time when Presidential Executive Order has mandated the defense industry to procure antimony, tungsten and other critical minerals, to shift their procurements to domestic suppliers where possible.

American Tungsten & Antimony (https://www.ataa.com) continues to advance a portfolio of antimony and tungsten projects in Utah and Nevada. Both minerals are designated as critical to U.S. national security, defense and advanced manufacturing. The company's portfolio includes the flagship Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, together with a portfolio of tungsten projects across Utah and Nevada, including Tennessee Mountain, Fraction Lode, Nightengale, Sage Hen and Dutch Mountain. The company is pursuing a U.S.-based hub-and-spoke processing and refining strategy aligned with U.S. government priorities for the security of domestic critical minerals supply chains.

SOURCE American Tungsten and Antimony

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.