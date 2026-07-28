First Financial Corporation Indiana: First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2026.

Net income was $22.7 million compared to $18.6 million reported for the same period of 2025;

Diluted net income per common share of $1.91 compared to $1.57 for the same period of 2025;

Return on average assets was 1.48% compared to 1.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2025;

Provision for credit losses was $1.3 million compared to provision of $2.0 million for the second quarter 2025; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $29.3 million compared to $24.9 million for the same period in 2025.1





The Corporation further reported results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

Net income was $42.5 million compared to $37.0 million reported for the same period of 2025;

Diluted net income per common share of $3.58 compared to $3.12 for the same period of 2025;

Return on average assets was 1.42% compared to 1.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2025;

Provision for credit losses was $3.9 million compared to provision of $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $56.6 million compared to $50.6 million for the same period in 2025.1





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1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation - please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.



Acquisition

On March 1, 2026, First Financial Corporation completed the acquisition of CedarStone Financial, Inc. As a result of the acquisition, loans acquired were $292 million, and deposits acquired were $313 million. Although we initially recognized a bargain purchase gain of $716 thousand in the first quarter 2026, measurement period adjustments recorded in the second quarter revised the preliminary purchase accounting. The cumulative resulting quarter-end bargain purchase gain was $33 thousand.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2026 were $4.45 billion versus $3.88 billion for the comparable period in 2025, an increase of $575 million or 14.83%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $282 million or 6.78% from $4.16 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2026, were $4.47 billion compared to $3.90 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $571 million or 14.66%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $44.0 million or 0.99% from $4.42 billion as of March 31, 2026. Organic growth of $300 million year-over-year was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are pleased with our second quarter results. The quarter marked the eleventh consecutive quarter of loan growth, contributing to another quarter of record net income. Our net interest margin and profitability remain strong with a 4.33% net interest margin and a 1.48% return on assets."

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were $4.87 billion versus $4.65 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $218 million, or 4.68%. On a linked quarter basis, average deposits increased $205 million or 4.40% from $4.66 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.83 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $4.66 billion as of June 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits decreased $9.0 million or 0.19% from $4.84 billion as of March 31, 2026. Non-interest bearing deposits were $999 million, and time deposits were $802 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $860 million and $710 million, respectively for the same period of 2025.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026, was $675.8 million compared to $587.7 million on June 30, 2025. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.56 per share quarterly dividend in April and declared a $0.56 quarterly dividend, which was paid on July 15, 2026.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $56.83 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $49.59 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.24 per share, or 14.60%. Tangible Book Value per share was $46.98 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $39.74 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $7.24 per share or 18.22%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.22% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.58% at June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was a record $61.2 million, compared to $52.7 million reported for the same period of 2025, an increase of $8.5 million, or 16.2%. Interest income increased $10.0 million and interest expense increased $1.5 million year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 4.33% compared to the 4.15% reported at June 30, 2025.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2026, were $27.1 million versus $9.8 million as of June 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.61% as of June 30, 2026, versus 0.25% as of June 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming loans were $28.5 million, and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.64% as of March 31, 2026.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period 2025.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2026 net charge-offs were $2.7 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2026, was $50.9 million compared to $47.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.14% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.21% as of June 30, 2025. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased four basis points from 1.18% as of March 31, 2026.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $10.6 million and $10.4 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $42.5 million compared to $38.3 million in 2025.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 57.95% for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, versus 59.37% for the same period in 2025.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $5.3 million versus $4.2 million for the same period in 2025. The effective tax rate for 2026 was 18.89% compared to 18.58% for 2025.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 79 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets - 6,178,309 - 6,128,589 - 5,602,969 - 6,178,309 - 5,602,969 Deposits - 4,833,399 - 4,842,386 - 4,662,889 - 4,833,399 - 4,662,889 Loans, including net deferred loan costs - 4,467,897 - 4,423,921 - 3,896,563 - 4,467,897 - 3,896,563 Allowance for Credit Losses - 50,938 - 52,338 - 47,087 - 50,938 - 47,087 Total Equity - 675,785 - 655,288 - 587,668 - 675,785 - 587,668 Tangible Common Equity (a) - 558,687 - 536,659 - 470,894 - 558,687 - 470,894 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets - 6,126,618 - 5,850,090 - 5,529,225 - 5,988,354 - 5,518,996 Earning Assets - 5,799,062 - 5,523,970 - 5,213,220 - 5,661,516 - 5,203,849 Investments - 1,256,470 - 1,263,714 - 1,244,208 - 1,260,092 - 1,255,254 Loans - 4,452,394 - 4,160,366 - 3,877,246 - 4,306,380 - 3,859,499 Total Deposits - 4,868,890 - 4,663,780 - 4,651,051 - 4,766,335 - 4,650,967 Interest-Bearing Deposits - 3,987,492 - 3,718,070 - 3,843,143 - 3,852,781 - 3,840,411 Interest-Bearing Liabilities - 554,935 - 480,073 - 269,338 - 517,504 - 265,256 Total Equity - 663,602 - 663,896 - 576,288 - 663,749 - 570,515 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income - 61,222 - 56,933 - 52,671 - 118,155 - 104,646 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) - 62,739 - 58,397 - 54,091 - 121,137 - 107,464 Provision for Credit Losses - 1,300 - 2,550 - 1,950 - 3,850 - 3,900 Non-interest Income - 10,646 - 11,217 - 10,381 - 21,863 - 20,892 Non-interest Expense - 42,529 - 40,879 - 38,276 - 83,408 - 75,035 Net Income - 22,743 - 19,804 - 18,586 - 42,547 - 36,992 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share - 1.91 - 1.67 - 1.57 - 3.58 - 3.12 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share - 0.56 - 0.56 - 0.51 - 1.12 - 1.02 Book Value Per Common Share - 56.83 - 55.10 - 49.59 - 56.83 - 49.59 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) - 45.96 - 45.13 - 38.78 - 46.98 - 39.74 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,892 11,885 11,851 11,888 11,847

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(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.





Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Return on average assets 1.48 - 1.35 - 1.34 - 1.42 - 1.34 - Return on average common shareholder's equity 13.71 - 11.93 - 12.90 - 12.82 - 12.97 - Efficiency ratio 57.95 - 58.72 - 59.37 - 58.33 - 58.46 - Average equity to average assets 10.83 - 11.35 - 10.42 - 11.08 - 10.34 - Net interest margin (a) 4.33 - 4.23 - 4.15 - 4.28 - 4.13 - Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.24 - 0.15 - 0.18 - 0.20 - 0.18 - Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.14 - 1.18 - 1.21 - 1.14 - 1.21 - Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 188.21 - 183.89 - 480.72 - 188.21 - 480.72 - Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.61 - 0.64 - 0.25 - 0.61 - 0.25 - Tier 1 leverage 10.81 - 11.03 - 10.91 - 10.81 - 10.91 - Risk-based capital - Tier 1 12.78 - 12.50 - 12.86 - 12.78 - 12.86 -

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(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days - 12,726 - 19,882 - 22,303 - 12,726 - 22,303 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more - 3,030 - 938 - 1,917 - 3,030 - 1,917 Nonaccrual loans and leases - 24,035 - 27,524 - 7,878 - 24,035 - 7,878 Other real estate owned - 1,039 - 184 - 383 - 1,039 - 383 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned - 28,104 - 28,646 - 10,178 - 28,104 - 10,178 Total nonperforming assets - 30,755 - 31,288 - 13,087 - 30,755 - 13,087 Gross charge-offs - 4,084 - 2,945 - 2,928 - 7,029 - 6,169 Recoveries - 1,384 - 1,418 - 1,230 - 2,802 - 2,624 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) - 2,700 - 1,527 - 1,698 - 4,227 - 3,545

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes - 28,039 - 22,826 Provision for credit losses 1,300 1,950 Provision for unfunded commitments - 100 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income - 29,339 - 24,876

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 ($ in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes - 52,760 - 46,603 Provision for credit losses 3,850 3,900 Provision for unfunded commitments - 100 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income - 56,610 - 50,603

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2026

2025

(unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 96,633 - 130,369 Federal funds sold - 475 Securities available-for-sale 1,168,202 1,149,526 Loans: Commercial 2,424,325 2,375,344 Residential 1,316,108 986,955 Consumer 721,551 688,135 4,461,984 4,050,434 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 5,913 4,869 Allowance for credit losses (50,938 - (47,995 - 4,416,959 4,007,308 Restricted stock 23,475 18,536 Accrued interest receivable 28,320 27,762 Premises and equipment, net 88,313 78,582 Bank-owned life insurance 137,146 131,286 Goodwill 98,229 98,229 Other intangible assets 18,869 16,234 Other real estate owned 1,039 94 Other assets 101,124 97,725 TOTAL ASSETS - 6,178,309 - 5,756,126 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing - 998,972 - 916,473 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 182,378 135,605 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,652,049 3,499,033 4,833,399 4,551,111 Short-term borrowings 310,091 292,468 FHLB advances 291,461 188,208 Other liabilities 67,573 73,470 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,502,524 5,105,257 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,206,804 in 2026 and 16,190,157 in 2025 Outstanding shares-11,891,896 in 2026 and 11,880,759 in 2025 2,022 2,021 Additional paid-in capital 147,844 147,442 Retained earnings 771,022 741,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (91,065 - (86,681 - Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,314,908 in 2026 and 4,309,398 in 2025 (154,038 - (153,706 - TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 675,785 650,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 6,178,309 - 5,756,126