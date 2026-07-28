New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - DD.NYC, an award-winning branding and digital agency, has officially launched its full-service video production division, expanding its integrated creative offering to help brands develop cinematic, strategy-led video content alongside branding, web design, and digital marketing initiatives.

DD.NYC rolls out its new full-service production division



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The new video production service includes:

Corporate video production , including brand films, product demonstrations, training, and onboarding content

, including brand films, product demonstrations, training, and onboarding content Event production , including conferences, seminars, product launches, and live streaming

, including conferences, seminars, product launches, and live streaming Promotional content, including social media advertising, television commercials, and explainer videos

End-to-end post-production , including editing, color grading, motion graphics, visual effects, and sound design

, including editing, color grading, motion graphics, visual effects, and sound design Specialized production capabilities, including multi-camera interview production, cinematic lighting, broadcast-quality audio, licensed drone videography, and Steadicam cinematography

While video production has been part of the agency's services since its founding in 2015, growing demand from existing clients has driven DD.NYC to formalize the capability into a dedicated service line.

Unlike its previous workflow which involved multiple creative partners, DD.NYC's new service integrates strategy, scripting, production, and post-production within a single team.

According to the agency, this allows video content to remain visually and strategically aligned with the broader brand ecosystem, from websites and campaigns to social media and launch events.

"Video has become one of the most important ways brands communicate their story, but too often it's developed separately from the brand strategy that should be guiding it," said DD.NYC Creative Director and Managing Partner, Anjelika Lours' Kour. "By bringing video production fully in-house, we're giving brands a single creative partner that understands their positioning from the very beginning. The result is more cohesive storytelling, greater creative consistency, and content that works seamlessly across every touchpoint."

For more information about DD.NYC's video production services, please visit https://dd.nyc/

About DD.NYC

DD.NYC is an award-winning Manhattan-based creative agency specializing in branding, web design, packaging, and video storytelling. Founded in 2015, the agency is dedicated to delivering quick and reliable results for its clients, making them the agency of choice for results-driven managers and companies. DD.NYC's experienced founders have been building digital products for almost two decades, bringing extensive knowledge and expertise to every project. They work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals, and develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. With over 250 satisfied clients and numerous industry recognitions, DD.NYC is committed to helping businesses succeed in the digital and real world.

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Source: DesignRush