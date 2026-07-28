BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BWQGKH23
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Jefferies Financial Group Inc
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-Jul-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
28-Jul-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.403000
4.782000
5.185000
12666940
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BWQGKH23
984783
0.403000
Sub Total 8.A
984783
0.403000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Stock Loan/Repo Right of Recall
Open
3942427
1.614000
Sub Total 8.B1
3942427
1.614000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
23/12/2026
Cash
694970
0.284000
Swap
23/12/2026
Cash
1197320
0.490000
Swap
18/8/2026
Cash
1472440
0.603000
Swap
31/7/2026
Cash
2000000
0.819000
Swap
23/12/2026
Cash
2375000
0.972000
Sub Total 8.B2
7739730
3.168000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies International Limited
0.403000
4.782000
5.185000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
28-Jul-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Contact name: Graham Venables
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 0203 649 3432
Date: 28 July 2026