7Sigma Partners with CommSoft to Streamline Customer Operations

Partnership facilitates integrations between 7Sigma's NOC360 platform and CommSoft's Integrated Communications Operations Platform to unify network, service, and customer operations for mutual customers.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems today announced its partnership with CommSoft to support internet service providers (ISPs) by unifying network operations with customer and service management, giving providers a complete operational view from service order to outage resolution.

Through the partnership, 7Sigma's network intelligence platform, NOC360, will integrate with CommSoft's communications operations platform to provide data about outages and other events in customers' networks. In turn, CommSoft will deliver subscriber and trouble ticket information to help power NOC360's intelligence and insights. This sharing of key data between both applications allows mutual customers to get context for events and maintain awareness of issues faced by their subscribers.

"We know that tool and data sprawl is a major pain point for ISPs," said Ryan Larson, Director of Customer Operational Experience at 7Sigma. "By sharing information between NOC360 and CommSoft's communications operations platform, we provide customers with the insights they need to identify and resolve issues quickly without jumping back and forth between several applications."

The partnership between 7Sigma and CommSoft was driven by mutual customers seeking tighter integration between network operations and business operations, enabling ISPs to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and operate more efficiently. "Both 7Sigma and CommSoft's applications are critical to our everyday operations," said Toby Hermel, Director of Advanced Technologies at Nuvera. "We're excited that both companies are teaming up and aligning their tools' features and functions, which will help us deliver an even better service to our customers, faster and with more precision.

Building on their partnership, 7Sigma and CommSoft will continue exploring new integration opportunities that further unify their platforms and deliver an even more seamless experience for mutual customers. "Our customers have been asking for a tighter integration between network intelligence and business operations, and this partnership delivers exactly that," said David Strand, Vice President of Customer Success at CommSoft. "By bringing together 7Sigma's powerful network visualization capabilities with CommSoft's operational platform, providers gain a complete picture of both their network and their customers. That means better decisions, greater operational efficiency, higher network uptime, and ultimately a better experience for subscribers. We're excited about what's possible today-and even more excited about where this partnership is headed."

About 7Sigma

7Sigma Systems, Inc. provides software and solutions to help internet service providers (ISPs) generate revenue, reduce operating costs, reduce risk, and maintain subscriber satisfaction. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has extensive knowledge of providers' inner workings, enabling it to deliver exceptional services to more than 350 customers. These include 7Sigma's NOC360 software, which provides comprehensive insights into ISPs' network issues, capacity, and revenue opportunities. Seamlessly integrating with any Business and Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), NOC360 empowers ISPs to quickly resolve network issues and pinpoint top priorities on one centralized platform.

To learn more, visit 7sigma.com .

About CommSoft

CommSoft is a leading provider of integrated communications operations software and managed services for broadband, telecommunications, and utility providers throughout North America. For more than 40 years, CommSoft has helped service providers streamline operations through a comprehensive platform that unifies customer care, billing, provisioning, service activation, workforce management, business intelligence, customer engagement, and managed services. CommSoft delivers the technology, expertise, and long-term partnership providers need to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

To learn more, visit www.commsoft.net .

Contact Information

Frank Kaim

CEO

info@7sigma.com

+1 952-856-0069

SOURCE: 7Sigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-partners-with-commsoft-to-streamline-customer-operations-1197444