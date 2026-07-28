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WKN: A40A5D | ISIN: US91532F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.07.26 | 16:58
18,850 US-Dollar
-2,63 % -0,510
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNUSUAL MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 17:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Announces Record Date for 2026 Annual Meeting

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) today announced that the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be August 6, 2026.

Shareholders who have loaned their shares or participate in a securities lending program are encouraged to contact their broker or other custodian as soon as possible to determine whether any action is necessary to ensure they are eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. Depending on the applicable lending arrangements, shareholders may need to take action before the record date to establish voting eligibility.

Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including the meeting date, proposals to be considered, and voting procedures, will be included in the Company's definitive proxy statement, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and made available to shareholders.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-announces-record-date-for-2026-annual-meeting-1197487

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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