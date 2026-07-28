CORAS.ai Brings GARY and Agentic AI Decision Intelligence to GSA OneGov

Limited-time OneGov Offering delivers secure access to CORAS.ai and GARY so agencies can operationalize AI across platforms, accelerate decisions, and execute with traceability

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / CORAS.ai today announced a limited-time GSA OneGov offering that gives federal agencies discounted access to GARY, the company's native agentic AI digital workforce for back-office decision intelligence, AI Governance, workflow execution, and mission operations, delivered through the FedRAMP High/IL5/6++ CORAS.ai platform.

As agencies move to standardize AI adoption under tighter cost, security, and acquisition pressure, GARY gives government a faster path from AI access to AI governance, and AI execution. Rather than forcing agencies to rip and replace existing systems, GARY provides a secure operational layer that can sit in front of mission data, workflows, and enterprise platforms already in use turning fragmented tools, models, and reports into coordinated action.

OneGov is designed to transform how government buys technology by leveraging the federal government's collective purchasing power to secure better pricing, reduce duplication, and simplify access with more consistent standards. CORAS.ai's OneGov offering aligns directly with that objective by providing agencies with a proven, mission-ready capability already operational in government environments.

"Government does not need more AI demos. It needs an operational front end that turns models, data, and human judgment into repeatable mission execution," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "GARY is that front end. GARY enables agencies to work across platforms they already have or are adopting-whether enterprise AI environments, decision platforms, or mission applications-and move from prompt-driven experimentation to repeatable, traceable, governed execution."

Already deployed across defense organizations and program environments, CORAS.ai supports back-office portfolio management, readiness modeling, strategic planning, schedule optimization, program analytics, and "what-if" analysis. GARY.ai extends that capability by acting as the agentic conductor across people, workflows, data, and models, giving leaders a unified interface to drive decisions faster and with more transparency.

The OneGov offer is structured as an organizational subscription, not a seat-based license. It includes the CORAS Decision Intelligence Platform, GARY, and embedded support for configuration and mission execution. This enables agencies to reduce tool sprawl, avoid duplicative procurements, and deploy a common decision layer across programs, portfolios, and operational missions.

GARY addresses the emerging requirement for a governed, end-user, organizational agentic AI platform. As federal agencies move beyond model access and isolated AI pilots, the real need is a secure operational layer that enables the workforce to direct, govern, and scale agentic workflows across the enterprise. GARY provides that layer-giving leaders, operators, analysts, and mission teams a unified front end to orchestrate data, models, decisions, and actions with accountability, continuity, and control. In this role, GARY.ai is not just another AI tool. It is the organizational system through which agencies operationalize agentic AI for mission execution.

Available through September 30, 2027, the CORAS.ai OneGov offering is accessible through government acquisition pathways, including GSA MAS IT, NASA SEWP, and SBIR/STTR Phase I, II, and III eligibility, as well as through distribution partners GovSmart and Carahsoft.

About CORAS.ai

CORAS.ai is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built for government and defense missions. Operational in government environments at IL5/6(+) and FedRAMP High, CORAS.ai enables organizations to accelerate decision-making, improve execution, and deploy trusted AI across portfolio, program, and operational domains. GARY is CORAS.ai's native agentic AI front end, orchestrating data, models, workflows, and human decisions into a unified execution layer for mission outcomes. Learn more at CORAS.ai.

Media Relations:

Rebecca Churchill, 917-518-9789, v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai

SOURCE: CORAS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/coras.ai-brings-gary-and-agentic-ai-decision-intelligence-to-gsa-onegov-1197494