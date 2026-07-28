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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 17:18 Uhr
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HOPE & SESAME IN GUANGZHOU TAKES THE NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2026

  • Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou is ranked No.1 and named The Best Bar in Asia 2026, sponsored by Perrier
  • The 2026 list spans 22 cities, with 14 new entries and two re-entries
  • Lennon's in Bangkok debuts at No.7 and wins the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
  • Bar Sathorn (No.17) in Bangkok rises 31 places and earns the Nikka Highest Climber Award
  • Three Hong Kong bars earn major accolades: Coa (No.24) receives the Rémy Martin Legend of the List Award, Kinsman wins the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award and Mius (No.36) wins the SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award
  • Indra Kantono, co-founder of Jigger & Pony (No.9), receives the Roku Industry Icon Award
  • Workshop14 in Hanoi (No.34) is named The Best Bar in Vietnam, and also wins the Three Cents Best New Opening Award
  • Bar Us (No.6) in Bangkok claims the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Hats Bar (No.77) in Jakarta takes the Campari One To Watch Award

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

MACAU, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou has been crowned The Best Bar in Mainland China and The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by Perrier, at the live awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 in Macau. A consistent presence on the list for seven years, the bar is recognised for its progressive approach to Chinese cocktail culture, blending Cantonese influences with contemporary technique.

Bars in Bangkok lead the list with eight entries, while Hong Kong follows with seven bars. Singapore places four bars, led by Jigger & Pony (No.9), named The Best Bar in Singapore. Seoul maintains a strong showing with Zest at No.2, retaining The Best Bar in Korea for the third consecutive year.

Pre-announced special award winners that accepted their accolades at the awards ceremony include Smoke & Bitters (No.29) in Hiriketiya, winner of the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award in addition to The Best Bar in Sri Lanka, and Shelley Tai of Mius, winner of the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community, Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "This year's ranking celebrates the diversity, creativity and resilience that define Asia's cocktail culture today. From established leaders to ambitious newcomers, the bars on this list continue to raise the standard of hospitality excellence across the region."

Media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hope--sesame-in-guangzhou-takes-the-no1-spot-at-asias-50-best-bars-2026-302836678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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