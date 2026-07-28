Drift Fund Launches the Industry's First Spot Funded Trading Accounts for Crypto Traders

The crypto proprietary trading firm introduces spot-based funded accounts with real asset exposure, a browser-based terminal, and 24-hour payouts - expanding access for traders who want to operate without leverage.

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift Fund (driftfund.io), a crypto proprietary trading firm, today announced the launch of Spot Funded accounts - the first offering of its kind in the proprietary trading industry. The new account type allows funded traders to operate in spot markets with real asset exposure and no leverage, addressing a long-standing gap in a sector that has historically been built around leveraged derivatives.

Until now, funded-account programs across the prop trading industry have centered almost exclusively on leveraged futures and CFD-style products. Drift Fund's Spot Funded accounts give traders an alternative model focused on real, owned positions - a structure the firm believes better reflects how a large segment of crypto traders actually prefer to operate.

A Category-Defining Launch

"Spot trading is how most people first enter crypto, yet the entire funded-account industry skipped over it," said Tim Charkee, Chief Executive Officer of Drift Fund. "We built Spot Funded accounts because traders asked for a way to get funded without being forced into leverage. Being the first firm to offer this isn't just a marketing line for us - it's a different product built on real asset exposure."

The launch positions Drift Fund among a new wave of crypto-native proprietary trading firms that are rethinking the traditional evaluation model. Alongside its Spot Funded product, the firm continues to offer Futures accounts for traders who prefer derivatives, giving its community access to both market types under one platform.

How the Program Works

Drift Fund offers traders multiple paths to funding through 1-Step, 2-Step, and Instant Funded challenges. Across its programs, the firm provides:

Funded accounts up to $300,000 with the ability to scale as traders build a track record.

with the ability to scale as traders build a track record. A 90% profit split on funded accounts - among the most competitive in the sector.

on funded accounts - among the most competitive in the sector. 24-hour payouts processed in crypto, with no time limits to reach the profit target.

processed in crypto, with no time limits to reach the profit target. A one-time challenge fee with no subscriptions or recurring costs.

with no subscriptions or recurring costs. A browser-based trading terminal with no downloads, no MT5, and no separate broker account required.

with no downloads, no MT5, and no separate broker account required. Access to roughly 267 crypto pairs alongside metals, select equities, and indices.

Clear, Trader-Focused Rules

Drift Fund publishes a transparent rule set designed to give traders a realistic path to funding rather than obstacles intended to cause failure. Challenge parameters include a 10% profit target, a 4% daily drawdown limit, a 6% maximum drawdown, and a minimum of five trading days. Funded traders can request withdrawals once their account reaches a defined profit threshold. Each funded trader receives a QR-verified funding certificate confirming their account status.

Built for a Global, Bilingual Audience

Drift Fund serves a global community of traders and operates in both English and Arabic, with a particular focus on the fast-growing Middle East and North Africa trading market. The firm's browser-based model is designed to lower the barrier to entry for traders in regions where conventional brokerage access can be limited.

Availability

Spot Funded and Futures accounts are available now at driftfund.io. Traders can review challenge types, rules, and pricing directly on the company's website.

About Drift Fund

Drift Fund (driftfund.io) is a crypto proprietary trading firm. The firm provides funded trading accounts of up to $300,000 through 1-Step, 2-Step, and Instant Funded challenges, across both spot and futures markets. Drift Fund is the first proprietary trading firm to offer Spot Funded accounts with real asset exposure. The firm operates a browser-based trading terminal, offers a 90% profit split on funded accounts, and processes payouts within 24 hours. For more information, visit driftfund.io.

Media Contact

Drift Fund

Website: driftfund.io

Email: support@driftfund.io

Telegram: @Driftfundio

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Proprietary trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Drift Fund provides access to trading challenges and funded accounts using the firm's capital; it is not a broker, a regulated financial institution, or a provider of personal investment accounts. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Nothing in this release is a promise or guarantee of income, profit, or trading success.

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