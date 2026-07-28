NexTel Medical Corp. Advances Veterinary Oncology Strategy with Rollout of Early-Stage Cancer Screening for Companion Animals

Company targets a growing $1.2B+ North American pet oncology market leveraging proprietary exosome-based diagnostic technologies.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTC PINK:MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering proprietary exosome-based delivery and diagnostic systems, today announced a major commercial expansion into veterinary oncology with the upcoming rollout of its novel cancer screening platform for household pets.

By expanding its proprietary technology into animal health, NexTel is poised to capture significant market share in the rapidly growing companion animal healthcare sector. The company will process all diagnostic samples centrally in its specialized laboratory, collaborating closely with veterinary oncologists nationwide to collect and screen blood samples against diverse cancer profiles.

Capitalizing on a High-Growth, Billion-Dollar Market

Cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related death in companion animals, creating an urgent, unmet clinical demand for accessible, early-detection diagnostics:

Massive Patient Population: Roughly 12 million dogs and cats are diagnosed with cancer in the United States every year. Dogs: Approximately 1 in 4 dogs will develop cancer in their lifetime-a figure rising to nearly 50% for dogs over age 10 . Cats: Approximately 1 in 5 cats develop cancer, with lymphoma representing a widespread challenge. Exotic Pets: Small domestic pets (including rabbits, ferrets, and rodents) experience disproportionately high tumor incidence rates, presenting further expansion potential.

Substantial Addressable Market: The global veterinary oncology market is estimated at $2.0 billion to $2.9 billion annually. North America accounts for over 50% of total global spend, with domestic pet owners spending $1.0 billion to $1.4 billion annually on specialized oncology care and diagnostics.

By positioning its screening platform as a routine diagnostic tool for annual veterinary checkups, NexTel aims to establish a recurring, predictable revenue stream while significantly advancing standard-of-care practices in animal health.

"Expanding our screening technology into veterinary health represents a pivotal strategic milestone for NexTel," said Matt Dwyer, President of NexTel Medical Corp. "Having personally experienced the heartbreak of losing pets to cancer, I know firsthand that early detection is the single most critical factor in extending and improving their lives. Our goal is to make early cancer screening a seamless, standard component of every pet's annual wellness exam, delivering meaningful value to pet families and long-term growth to our shareholders."

Update on the date: Tune in to Buffalo Fireside Chats (@buffalofireside) on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 4:00 PM EST, where Casey will present an in-depth visual breakdown of our progress and key operational moving parts.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCPK: MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and wellness accessibility. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation, exosome-based delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed to revolutionize both therapeutic and diagnostic modalities.

NexTel's fully integrated ecosystem spans four core strategic divisions, bridging the gap between complex biotech innovation and scalable market delivery:

Maxasome Health Check: Proprietary non-invasive liquid biopsy diagnostics utilizing the NANOG DNA assay for universal early-stage cancer screening.

Maxasome PLUS: Next-generation, high-bioavailability wellness therapeutics powered by 100% pure exosomal delivery systems.

JumpstartRx ( www.Jumpstartrx.com ): A direct-to-consumer telehealth platform tailored for enterprise employers, large organizations, and affinity groups, providing streamlined, cost-effective access to essential wellness medications.

NueVistraMed (www.NuevistraMed.com): An institutional ecosystem providing over 1,850 digital and physical medical clinics with collective buying power, wellness pharmaceuticals, patent-pending delivery systems, and a strategic manufacturing partnership with a prominent 503B compounding facility for accessible testosterone therapies.

Serving a nationwide clinical network, NexTel is uniquely positioned to accelerate the commercial launch of its product pipeline while driving immediate revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical

SOURCE: NexTel Medical Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nextel-medical-corp.-advances-veterinary-oncology-strategy-with-rollo-1197499