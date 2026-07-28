EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Financial

NowMedia Television Networks and Dr. Nathan S. Bryan Launch New Health Program, "Your Optimal Health"



28.07.2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST

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NewMedia Television Series Will Provide Audiences With Science-Based Information and Practical Strategies for Improving Health, Performance and Longevity HOUSTON, TEXAS and BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today by NowMedia Television Networks, the premiere of "Your Optimal Health," a new health and wellness television program developed in collaboration with Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Author of "The Secret Of Nitric Oxide - Bringing the Science to Life" - the recognized authority and international scientist in the sector of Nitric Oxide. www.n1o1.com Dr. Bryan is represented by Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners (CMP), Beverly Hills, CA. NowMedia Television Networks are the first bilingual television network in the United States, will premiere "Your Optimal Health" on Friday, July 31, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Central Time across NowMedia's television and digital platforms. ABOUT "Your Optimal Health": "Your Optimal Health" is designed to help viewers better understand the science behind cardiovascular health, metabolic function, healthy aging, physical performance and disease prevention. Through accessible conversations, expert interviews and evidence-based education, the program will translate complex medical and scientific information into practical knowledge audiences can use to make more informed decisions about their health. "Your Optimal Health" is an educational television program. Information presented on the program is intended for general informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, advice or treatment. ABOUT DR. NATHAN S. BRYAN: Dr. Nathan Bryan is a globally recognized authority in nitric oxide biochemistry and molecular medicine. He has spent more than two decades conducting research in the field, contributing to significant scientific discoveries and the development of numerous patented technologies. His work focuses on understanding the role nitric oxide plays in cardiovascular health, circulation, cellular function and overall human wellness. Each episode will examine important health topics, emerging scientific research and practical strategies for supporting optimal physical and mental performance. The program will also challenge common misconceptions and help viewers distinguish evidence-based health information from misinformation and passing trends. Said Dr. Nathan S. Bryan: "Our mission with 'Your Optimal Health' is to provide audiences with credible, science-based information that empowers them to take a more proactive role in their health. When people understand how the body works and the factors that influence long-term wellness, they are better equipped to make decisions that can improve their quality of life." Said Juan Guevara, President and CEO of NowMedia Television Networks: "NowMedia Television Networks is proud to collaborate with Dr. Nathan Bryan on a program that combines respected scientific expertise with accessible television storytelling. Health information can often be confusing or overwhelming. 'Your Optimal Health' will give audiences a trusted platform where important scientific concepts are explained clearly and connected to their everyday lives. "The launch reflects NowMedia Television Networks' continued commitment to developing purpose-driven programming that educates, informs and empowers diverse audiences across the United States and internationally." ABOUT NOWMEDIA TELEVISION NETWORKS: NowMedia Television Networks is a bilingual media organization producing and distributing television, streaming, radio and digital programming for audiences in the United States and internationally. Through its broadcast stations, digital platforms and strategic media partnerships, NowMedia develops informative and purpose-driven content focused on business, technology, health, leadership, culture and personal development. NowMedia programming is distributed through over-the-air television, Roku, Apple TV, digital streaming platforms, radio networks and major podcast services. For further information go to: www.n1o1.com

Instagram: @DRNATHANSBRYAN

Dr. Nathan S. Bryan, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Bryan Therapeutics, Inc.

"The Secret Of Nitric Oxide"

YouTube: @DrNathanSBryanNitricOxide Contact Information: THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 301,

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210 / 508-292-7900

www.creativemanagementpartners.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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