iTrustCapital Announces Its Next Chapter With U.S. Stocks, ETFs, Crypto Loans and AI-Powered Quant Technology

The Expansion Will Add New Ways to Invest, Borrow Against Crypto, and Leverage AI Technology Built for a Crypto Market That Never Sleeps

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / iTrustCapital has announced plans for a major expansion of its platform, including access to thousands of U.S. stocks and ETFs, ACAT functionality for transferring eligible stocks and ETFs from other financial institutions, crypto-backed loans, and an AI-powered quantitative market tool designed to buy and sell crypto based on predefined signals and triggers.

iTrustCapital built its brand by empowering individual investors with 24/7 access to cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals through self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs. Stocks and ETFs will expand the platform beyond alternative assets, while ACAT functionality will make it easier to move those investments to iTrustCapital. Crypto-backed loans would give clients another way to access liquidity, while the planned AI-powered quantitative market tool represents the next evolution by introducing a more automated and data-driven way to buy and sell crypto.

"This next chapter of innovation at iTrustCapital is about staying ahead of the curve and meeting future client expectations with a more broadly defined destination platform," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "Stocks, ETFs, ACAT transfers, and crypto-backed loans will give clients more ways to invest and access liquidity, while our quantitative market tool has the potential to change the game by bringing AI data-driven capabilities traditionally used by institutions to individual investors."

A Broader Investing Experience

Investors have traditionally needed separate platforms to access stocks and ETFs, spot crypto, precious metals, digital asset loans, and retirement savings. iTrustCapital is working to consolidate access to these alternative and traditional asset classes all in one platform.

The company plans to provide access to more than 10,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs alongside cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals. Stocks and ETFs would be available through Personal Accounts for everyday investing and self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs* for long-term retirement savings. Clients will be able to purchase fractional shares for any amount they choose and all Stock and ETF transactions will be commission-free.

Investors interested in digital assets like Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP, physical gold, or public companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, as well as those wanting to borrow against their crypto, no longer need to switch between disconnected platforms.

Transferring Stocks and ETFs Without Selling First

iTrustCapital also plans to support transfers through the Automated Customer Account Transfer Service, commonly known as ACAT.

Once available, ACAT functionality would allow eligible clients to transfer supported U.S. stocks and ETFs, as well as USD, from another financial institution directly into iTrustCapital's platform. Instead of selling their stocks and ETFs, transferring the cash, and repurchasing the same investments, clients would be able to move them through the standard brokerage transfer process.

Borrowing Against Crypto Using DeFi Infrastructure

iTrustCapital plans to introduce crypto-backed loans through DeFi in Q4 2026. This new capability will allow eligible clients to borrow against supported cryptocurrencies rather than selling them, creating another way to access liquidity through the platform.

Borrowing would be subject to eligibility requirements, collateral requirements, interest, and liquidation risk. Additional details regarding supported cryptocurrencies, loan options, rates, availability, which protocols will be used, and other terms will be announced closer to launch.

Quantitative Market Tools and AI Tech for the 24/7 Crypto Market

Individual investors rarely have access to institutional-grade technology that leverages algorithmic tools to power their portfolios. iTrustCapital's planned AI-powered quantitative market tool is designed to help close that gap.

Clients would be able to select which supported cryptocurrencies the tool can deploy, such as Bitcoin only, Ethereum and XRP, or a broader group of assets. Once enabled, it would analyze market data and automatically buy or sell selected cryptocurrencies when the algorithm's predefined signals, triggers, and risk parameters are met.

The goal is to give individual investors a more disciplined and data-driven way to potentially preserve gains, mitigate losses, and respond to a market that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Instead of reacting after prices have already moved, clients could opt-in, activate the tool and allow the technology to respond to changing market conditions.

iTrustCapital plans to share additional details regarding these capabilities, eligibility, availability, and launch timing as development progresses.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for traditional and alternative assets. The company provides access to over 100 cryptocurrencies, thousands of stocks and ETFs, and physical precious metals through Personal Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged IRAs for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. With thousands of 4.9 star reviews, the Company's U.S.-based client service team provides knowledgeable support throughout the entire account experience. Leveraging regulated third-party U.S. banks, custodians, broker-dealers, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital offers broad access, and greater asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager or adviser. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice.

Media Contact:

Kona Bertolino

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

info@itrustcapital.com

(562) 600-8399

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-announces-its-next-chapter-with-u.s.-stocks-etfs-crypto-1196745