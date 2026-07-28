City of Tucson and Wyyerd Fiber Partner to Bring Arizona's Fastest 8 GIG Internet to Local Neighborhoods

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / The City of Tucson Mayor and Council, at the July 21st Regular Meeting, approved the Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) Program License and Right-of-Way (ROW) Use Agreement with Wyyerd Fiber, and in doing so have entered a landmark agreement to bring 100% fiber-optic internet to local neighborhoods, backed by over $200 million in private investment over the next five years.

This project and fiber installation comes at zero cost to taxpayers and will bring Tucson's residents, who choose to access this service, Arizona's fastest and most reliable internet speeds, supported by a local, Arizona-based team.

"The Tucson Fiber-to-the-Premises program is one great example of collective actions the City of Tucson is actively engaged in as part of the Prosperity Initiative, a set of policies and actions that aim to reduce generational poverty and expand economic opportunity in Tucson and Pima County," said Assistant City Manager Liz Morales.

"The FTTP program will fill in gaps and create additional internet service options with affordable rates across the city, which reduces barriers to digital inclusion. This helps our residents have the connectivity needed to access education, employment, healthcare, government services, and other essential online resources, which also contributes to long-term economic growth in our community."

Big Wins for Tucson Neighbors and the City:

Award-winning technology: Wyyerd Fiber is Arizona's Top-Rated Internet Provider, with the state's fastest and most reliable Internet speeds, verified by independent data from Ookla, offering 8 GIG Internet with equal upload and download speeds, unlimited data, WiFi 7, and transparent pricing.

Transparent construction communication: Wyyerd keeps residents informed before, during, and after construction through advance notices and a commitment to fully restoring all impacted areas. To make sure they are always easy to reach, residents can contact Wyyerd directly at (520) 496-3706 or service.az@wyyerd.com.

Serving Tucson equally: Wyyerd's network rollout prioritizes fiber construction across the City's underserved areas and heightened equity need areas.

Zero taxpayer cost & more choice: Wyyerd is fully funding the local fiber buildout and providing free connections for municipal buildings. Residents and businesses will now have a choice to purchase simple, affordable monthly service plans with unlimited data and no contracts.

Tucson residents and Homeowner Associations can check availability or learn more about Wyyerd Fiber by visiting wyyerd.com.

What is the FTTP Program

The City of Tucson FTTP Program is a deliberate, multi-year approach to expand access to high-speed fiber broadband infrastructure. The City Information Technology Department (ITD) issued a request for proposals in Fall 2024 and selected Bonfire Infrastructure Group to develop the Fiber to the Premises (FTTP) Program, co-sponsored by ITD and the Department of Transportation & Mobility (DTM).

Visit the FTTP Program web page here.

About Wyyerd Fiber

At Wyyerd Fiber, we're passionate about delivering the fastest, most reliable Fiber Internet in our industry-leading Fiber-Optic Network with speeds up to 8 GIG for residents and businesses in the Arizona and California markets. We provide affordable, reliable connectivity tailored to each community, supported by local teams and unmatched customer service. Every region is unique, so we put local leadership at the heart of everything. Our vision is to become a trusted partner for Internet services, build lasting relationships, and connect communities one neighborhood at a time.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in connectivity intelligence, providing data-driven insights to improve networks and connected experiences.

Based on Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data, 1H 2026. All rights reserved.

City of Tucson Communications | Andrew Squire PIO, City Manager's Office | Andrew.Squire@tucsonaz.gov |(520) 306-0080

Wyyerd Fiber Media Contact | Jonah Pollack | jonah.pollack@wyyerd.com |(917) 439-2281

SOURCE: Wyyerd Fiber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/city-of-tucson-and-wyyerd-fiber-partner-to-bring-arizonas-fastest-8-gig-internet-1197655