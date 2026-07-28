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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 19:14 Uhr
208 Leser
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OpenBots Launches "CoOrdio Connect," an AI Appointment Recovery Platform, to Recover Healthcare's Most Overlooked Revenue Leak: Empty Appointment Slots

Powered by its Intelligent Appointment Matching Engine, the new capability within OpenBots' CoOrdio suite identifies open and canceled appointment slots in real time and automatically matches them to the right patient.

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Every missed medical appointment costs a provider an estimated $200 in lost clinical capacity, roughly $150 billion across U.S. healthcare annually (Health Management Academy).

Today, OpenBots announced CoOrdio Connect, an AI Appointment Recovery Platform within its CoOrdio suite. Instead of another reminder tool, it's an intelligent matching engine that finds the best available patient for every newly opened slot and books them automatically.

"This isn't a reminders product, and it isn't a texting product," said Zia Bhutta, CEO & Founder of OpenBots. "Reminders and digital intake are solved problems. What isn't solved is unused clinical capacity: a provider sitting idle because nobody closed the loop fast enough."

The Problem: Two Failure Points, One Root Cause

Health systems lose recoverable revenue two ways: patients who no-show without warning, and cancellations that never get refilled in time. Many organizations have built internal logic to detect these gaps, but no automated way to act on them before the opportunity disappears.

"Most organizations can tell you an appointment opened up," said Karan Sehgal, Chief Customer Officer at OpenBots. "What they can't do is instantly identify which patient is the right fit and get them booked before it goes to waste. That's the last mile we built CoOrdio Connect to own."

How It Works

The Intelligent Appointment Matching Engine scores every open slot across three dimensions:

1 - Is this patient clinically right for the slot? Provider and specialty match, clinical priority (time-sensitive diagnoses, post-procedure follow-ups, physician-flagged urgency), appointment type, referral urgency, time since last visit.

2 - Can they actually be seen and billed? Patient eligibility and payer network status, distance from office.

3 - Will they say yes? Predicted no-show risk, language and communication preference, provider gender preference.

It then ranks eligible patients, offers the slot to the top candidate, and moves to the next if there's no response, booking the first patient who accepts and writing back to the EHR with no manual intervention.

"The intelligence is in knowing who to offer the slot to first," said Ashish Nangla, CTO & Co-Founder of OpenBots. "Each opening goes to the patient most likely to take it, not just the first name on a list."

Priced on Outcome, Not Per Provider

Practices pay only for recovered appointments, not for messages sent, providers licensed, or slots monitored.

"We ask prospects one question: what's your cancellation rate?" said Gabe Skelton, Head of Sales at OpenBots. "We only charge when we recover an appointment, so there's no scenario where a practice pays us and gets nothing back."

Built for Specialty and Access-Constrained Care

Early demand is strongest in dermatology, behavioral health, and FQHCs, where long lead times and high no-show rates make every empty slot expensive.

Segment

No-Show Rate

Dermatology

~24%

Behavioral health

~20%

FQHCs

~30%

"Dermatology new-patient wait times average 36.5 days nationally, per AMN Healthcare's 2025 survey," Skelton added. "When patients are already waiting five weeks, an unfilled canceled slot isn't just lost revenue, it's a patient who could have been seen."

Part of a Broader Automation Strategy

CoOrdio Connect joins the CoOrdio suite, covering first patient contact through final payment:

  • CoOrdio Intake Agent: fax indexing, referral management

  • CoOrdio Clear (Eligibility COB Agent): real-time eligibility and coordination-of-benefits verification, launched March 2026

  • CoOrdio Connect: AI appointment recovery (announced today)

  • CoOrdio Confirm Agent: prior authorization

  • CoOrdio Claims Agent: clean claim submission

  • CoOrdio Remit Agent: payment posting, reconciliation

  • CoOrdio Collect Agent: A/R follow-up

"These agents attack revenue leakage from every angle," said Ranodeb Banerjee, Associate Director of Healthcare Automation at OpenBots. "CoOrdio Clear makes sure the revenue behind a visit is collectible before the patient arrives. CoOrdio Connect makes sure that visit happens at all."

Availability

Available now as part of the OpenBots CoOrdio suite. Learn more at coordio.com/products/connect.

About CoOrdio

CoOrdio is the healthcare arm of OpenBots, purpose-built for revenue cycle automation across the full patient journey, from first patient contact through final payment. CoOrdio works with behavioral health organizations, Federally Qualified Health Centers, dermatology groups, and other specialty providers across the United States.

About OpenBots

OpenBots is an agentic automation company building AI agents that execute end-to-end business processes. Its healthcare arm, CoOrdio, applies that technology to both the front end and back end of revenue cycle management.

Media Contact

Gabe Skelton
Head of Sales, OpenBots
gs@openbots.ai
OpenBots, Inc.
440 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Suite 210
Sunrise, FL 33325
coordio.com | openbots.ai

To Learn More: https://coordio.com/products/connect

SOURCE: OpenBots



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/openbots-launches-%22coordio-connect-%22-an-ai-appointment-recovery-p-1197495

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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