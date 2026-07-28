ZVOX Strengthens U.S. Leadership Team with Appointment of Insurance Sales Veteran Al Garcia

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / ZVOX, the AI-powered SaaS platform for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Al Garcia as Vice President of Sales. Garcia joins the executive leadership team to drive commercial growth and strengthen strategic partnerships across the U.S. and accelerate adoption of its AI-powered customer acquisition platform.

Widely regarded for building high-performing inside sales organizations within the insurance lead ecosystem, Garcia brings more than 20 years of experience building high-performing sales organizations and cultivating strategic agency partnerships. Throughout his career, he has partnered with insurance agencies of all sizes and is widely recognized for helping organizations build scalable and high-performance sales cultures. Before joining ZVOX, Garcia held leadership positions at Hubexo, SmartFinancial, Precise Leads and InsuranceAgents.com, where he successfully led sales expansion initiatives and built teams focused on delivering measurable business outcomes.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Garcia has earned recognition as a thought leader in sales excellence. His book, The Sales Floor, distills decades of real-world experience into practical strategies for building high-performance sales cultures, inspiring teams and driving sustainable growth. In his new role, Garcia will focus on building a scalable, high-performing sales team that supports ZVOX's long-term growth ambitions.

Amitt Sharma , Founder, ZVOX , said, "Al has built an exceptional career helping sales organizations grow and creating lasting value for insurance agencies. His deep understanding of the insurance ecosystem, combined with his passion for building high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader to spearhead our next phase of growth. As demand for AI-driven customer engagement continues to rise, Al's leadership will help us deepen relationships across the industry and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Al Garcia , Vice President - Sales, ZVOX , said, "ZVOX is building exactly the kind of AI platform the insurance industry needs, one that helps agencies engage consumers more intelligently while improving operational efficiency. Joining ZVOX is an exciting opportunity because the company has a clear vision, a strong team and an unwavering commitment to transforming the insurance industry through artificial intelligence. I'm looking forward to building a high-performing sales organization at ZVOX that is known not only for delivering results but also for its culture, consistency and dedication to helping insurance agents succeed."

Built as a SaaS platform for carriers, distributors and agencies, ZVOX is on a mission to redefine how the insurance industry acquires, engages and converts customers through AI. By unifying acquisition intelligence, engagement orchestration and performance optimization in a single platform, the company is helping insurers deliver smarter, more connected customer experiences.

Strategic leadership hires, including the appointment of Al Garcia, are a key part of ZVOX's broader investment in talent, innovation and market expansion as it continues to scale across the United States.

About ZVOX

ZVOX is an AI-powered SaaS platform transforming how the insurance industry acquires, engages and converts consumers. Built for carriers, distributors and agencies, the platform combines real-time acquisition intelligence with AI-driven engagement orchestration to help insurers identify the right consumers and determine the most effective outreach pathway across voice, SMS and email. By bringing decision intelligence into the acquisition funnel, ZVOX enables insurance enterprises to improve conversion efficiency, reduce acquisition waste and scale performance-driven growth in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.

Website link: https://www.zvox.ai/

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SOURCE: ZVOX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zvox-strengthens-u.s.-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-insura-1194803